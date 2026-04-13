EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Why One Dress Worn by Queen Elizabeth is Leaving Royal Fans in Floods of Tears After It Finally Goes on Display

The late monarch, who died aged 96 in September 2022, famously appeared alongside Daniel Craig during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games in a filmed James Bond-themed sketch that appeared to show her parachuting into the stadium.

Queen Elizabeth is captivating and moving the public from beyond the grave, with the dress linked to her memorable James Bond Olympic stunt now on display for the first time – prompting extreme emotional reactions from royal fans who have told RadarOnline.com the sight has left them "in floods of tears."

Now, both the dress worn by her and the near-identical version used by her stunt double are being exhibited publicly as part of Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style at The King's Gallery.

The exhibition opened on April 10 and marks what would have been the monarch's 100th year.

A royal insider told us: "For many visitors, seeing that dress up close is proving incredibly emotional – it instantly takes them back to a moment that captured her sense of humor and connection with the public."

The source added: "There have been genuine scenes of people becoming very weepy, and bursting into floods of tears after seeing it, because it is such a powerful reminder of her personality and the joy she brought during that moment."