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EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Why One Dress Worn by Queen Elizabeth is Leaving Royal Fans in Floods of Tears After It Finally Goes on Display

Photo of Queen Elizabeth, Daniel Craig
Source: @Olympics/YouTube

Queen Elizabeth's 2012 Olympic dress is finally being displayed.

April 13 2026, Published 7:35 p.m. ET

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Queen Elizabeth is captivating and moving the public from beyond the grave, with the dress linked to her memorable James Bond Olympic stunt now on display for the first time – prompting extreme emotional reactions from royal fans who have told RadarOnline.com the sight has left them "in floods of tears."

The late monarch, who died aged 96 in September 2022, famously appeared alongside Daniel Craig during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games in a filmed James Bond-themed sketch that appeared to show her parachuting into the stadium.

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Queen Elizabeth's Iconic Dress Leaves Royal Fans in Tears

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Photo of Queen Elizabeth, Daniel Craig
Source: @Olympics/YouTube

Queen Elizabeth wore the iconic dress at the 2012 London Olympics alongside Daniel Craig.

Now, both the dress worn by her and the near-identical version used by her stunt double are being exhibited publicly as part of Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style at The King's Gallery.

The exhibition opened on April 10 and marks what would have been the monarch's 100th year.

A royal insider told us: "For many visitors, seeing that dress up close is proving incredibly emotional – it instantly takes them back to a moment that captured her sense of humor and connection with the public."

The source added: "There have been genuine scenes of people becoming very weepy, and bursting into floods of tears after seeing it, because it is such a powerful reminder of her personality and the joy she brought during that moment."

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'It's Not Just the Design of the Dress... It Is What It Represents'

Photo of Queen Elizabeth
Source: MEGA

The dress will now be displayed at an exhibition to mark the late queen's 100 birthday.

The peach-colored cocktail dress, designed by Elizabeth's longtime dresser Angela Kelly, features practical adaptations, including sewn-in Victorian-style bloomers and a zip at the back to accommodate the parachute harness used in the stunt.

After the filmed 007 sequence showed a double for the Queen descending into the Olympic stadium, the Queen herself was seen arriving moments later wearing an almost identical version of the outfit, completing the illusion.

Another source familiar with the exhibition said: "It is not just the design of the dress that resonates – it is what it represents. That Olympic appearance showed a lighter, more playful side of the Queen, and seeing the garment again brings that memory flooding back for people.

"There is a strong emotional connection for royal fans tied to that moment, and it is clearly striking a chord with visitors."

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The Importance of the Exhibition Revealed

Photo of Queen Elizabeth
Source: MEGA

The dress was designed by the Queen's longtime dresser Angela Kelly,

The exhibition has been described as the most extensive display of the Queen's wardrobe ever assembled, featuring more than 200 items spanning her lifetime. Alongside the Olympic dress, visitors can view historically significant garments such as her 1947 wedding dress, designed by Norman Hartnell, and the gown worn at her 1953 coronation.

Curated by Caroline de Guitaut, the collection also includes accessories, hats, shoes, and personal items, as well as sketches and fabric samples that illustrate the craftsmanship behind her clothing. Pieces from Elizabeth's childhood and early years are displayed alongside outfits worn during state occasions and more informal attire from her private life.

De Guitaut said: "Only now, as the late Queen's fashion archive comes under the care of Royal Collection Trust, can we tell the story of a lifetime of thoughtful style choices – from her hands-on role and understanding of the soft power behind her clothing, to the exceptional craftsmanship behind each garment. In the year that she would have turned 100 years old, this exhibition will be a celebration of Queen Elizabeth's uniquely British style and her enduring fashion legacy."

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Photo of Queen Elizabeth
Source: MEGA

The new exhibition will run until later this year.

The exhibition runs at the King's Gallery, London, until the autumn, offering visitors a rare opportunity to explore the wardrobe of one of the most recognizable figures in modern history.

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