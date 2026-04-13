EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's 'Excessively Insincere' Body Language With Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos Unpacked After Streamer Cuts Ties With Ex-Royal
April 13 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle has once again grabbed attention for all the wrong reasons after she attended a party thrown by Netflix boss Ted Sarandos at his Montecito mansion, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Even though the company cut ties with Markle's As Ever products brand and axed her lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, the former actress, 44, draped herself over both Sarandos and his wife, Nicole Avant, in photos from the soiree, as a top body language expert exclusively revealed what the snapshots showed.
What Meghan Markle's Body Language With Netflix Boss Ted Sarandos Revealed
"Meghan Markle's hyper-familiar body language with Sarandos and Avant indicates that there's a lot more to that friendship than meets the eye," body language expert Inbaal Honigman for Casino.org/us/ told Radar exclusively.
"When Markle is seen with Sarandos alone, she curls her shoulder forward, as if shrinking her form. Making herself smaller, to make him feel bigger," the behavioral pro observed of the photo.
"This shrinking violet pose gives the impression of a little girl cuddling up to her daddy. There's an aspect of a father-daughter relationship at play," Honigman noted of Markle and Sarandos.
She added, "His hand in his pocket, the Netflix CEO leans slightly towards Markle, a proud smile across his face. He acts like a proud dad leaning protectively over his girl."
Meghan Markle's 'Exaggerated' Laugh 'Appears Excessive to the Point of Insincerity'
Markle and Sarandos' professional relationship was recently called into question by a Variety exposé, in which a group of company insiders claimed Netflix was "done" with the "exhausting" Los Angeles native and her husband, Prince Harry.
Two sources insisted that the streaming chief wouldn't take calls from Markle unless a lawyer was "present on the line," although a Netflix spokesman called the claim "inaccurate."
The pair seemed in good spirits at the Montecito party, where Sarandos was seen laughing as the ex-royal sported an over-the-top open-mouthed smile, holding her hand to her chest, with her other arm around him.
"When Markle and Sarandos are seen laughing together, Markle's laugh is quite exaggerated and appears excessive to the point of insincerity," Honigman pointed out.
"Her raised eyebrows, eyes narrowed shut, teeth parted, all come together to form a facial expression that says she's just heard the funniest joke imaginable," she observed about the former Suits actress.
"But in the context of Markle's body language, she often displays quite dramatic reactions to everyday situations, so the laughter itself could be just good-natured, for a person like Markle who uses expansive body language on the regular."
"In the group pic, Avant and Sarandos stand together, their bodies half-turned towards each other in a classic couple pose. In contrast, Meghan leans away from Harry. This is a clear sign that she favors her career over her personal life," Honigman said about a photo of the two couples posing together.
"Pleasing the CEO is more important to her than pleasing the hubby."
Meghan Markle's Bright Chartreuse Gown Raised Eyebrows at the Party
It was more than Markle's body language that drew online chatter, as her curious choice of dress was also widely discussed.
Sarandos was hosting a private premiere party for season two of the series Beef, starring Carey Mulligan, Oscar Isaac, and Charles Melton in the show's new ensemble.
There was reportedly a black-and-white dress code, which nearly everyone in the event photos abided by. Mulligan, as the leading lady, dressed in a chartreuse Christopher John Rogers frock, wearing the pop of spring color.
Except the notoriously color-adverse Markle arrived in a Heidi Merrick dress in the same green shade, setting off speculation she was trying to steal the thunder from the three-time Oscar nominee.
"Guess who ignored the dress code as per usual. Same as when she wore brown to Prince Louis' christening," one person sneered on X, referring to how Markle didn't abide by the blue and white theme at the baptism of Harry's royal nephew.
"Trying to outshine the guest of honor," a second speculated about Markle wearing the same color as Mulligan.
"It’s the same snot green color, it’s the same neck height, same length, sleeveless. I’m not saying it’s identical, but it does look similar. Meghan wears mostly beige. Sorry, but I think this was intentional," a third person wrote next to the side-by-side comparison.