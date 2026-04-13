Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Meghan Markle
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's 'Excessively Insincere' Body Language With Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos Unpacked After Streamer Cuts Ties With Ex-Royal

Photo of Meghan Markle and Ted Sarandos
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle showed 'exaggerated' body language with Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos at his party.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 13 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Meghan Markle has once again grabbed attention for all the wrong reasons after she attended a party thrown by Netflix boss Ted Sarandos at his Montecito mansion, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Even though the company cut ties with Markle's As Ever products brand and axed her lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, the former actress, 44, draped herself over both Sarandos and his wife, Nicole Avant, in photos from the soiree, as a top body language expert exclusively revealed what the snapshots showed.

Article continues below advertisement

What Meghan Markle's Body Language With Netflix Boss Ted Sarandos Revealed

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: NETFLIX

Markle cozied up to Sarandos despite Netflix canceling 'With Love, Meghan' and cutting ties with her As Ever brand.

"Meghan Markle's hyper-familiar body language with Sarandos and Avant indicates that there's a lot more to that friendship than meets the eye," body language expert Inbaal Honigman for Casino.org/us/ told Radar exclusively.

"When Markle is seen with Sarandos alone, she curls her shoulder forward, as if shrinking her form. Making herself smaller, to make him feel bigger," the behavioral pro observed of the photo.

"This shrinking violet pose gives the impression of a little girl cuddling up to her daddy. There's an aspect of a father-daughter relationship at play," Honigman noted of Markle and Sarandos.

She added, "His hand in his pocket, the Netflix CEO leans slightly towards Markle, a proud smile across his face. He acts like a proud dad leaning protectively over his girl."

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle's 'Exaggerated' Laugh 'Appears Excessive to the Point of Insincerity'

Photo of Meghan Markle and Ted Sarandos
Source: MEGA

Markle and Sarandos showed at his party they're still close despite Netflix's disastrous partnership with the ex-royals.

Markle and Sarandos' professional relationship was recently called into question by a Variety exposé, in which a group of company insiders claimed Netflix was "done" with the "exhausting" Los Angeles native and her husband, Prince Harry.

Two sources insisted that the streaming chief wouldn't take calls from Markle unless a lawyer was "present on the line," although a Netflix spokesman called the claim "inaccurate."

The pair seemed in good spirits at the Montecito party, where Sarandos was seen laughing as the ex-royal sported an over-the-top open-mouthed smile, holding her hand to her chest, with her other arm around him.

"When Markle and Sarandos are seen laughing together, Markle's laugh is quite exaggerated and appears excessive to the point of insincerity," Honigman pointed out.

"Her raised eyebrows, eyes narrowed shut, teeth parted, all come together to form a facial expression that says she's just heard the funniest joke imaginable," she observed about the former Suits actress.

"But in the context of Markle's body language, she often displays quite dramatic reactions to everyday situations, so the laughter itself could be just good-natured, for a person like Markle who uses expansive body language on the regular."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Meghan Markle, Nicole Avant and Ted Sarandos
Source: MEGA

Markle bent her body away from Prince Harry and towards Nicole Avant and Sarandos in event photos.

"In the group pic, Avant and Sarandos stand together, their bodies half-turned towards each other in a classic couple pose. In contrast, Meghan leans away from Harry. This is a clear sign that she favors her career over her personal life," Honigman said about a photo of the two couples posing together.

"Pleasing the CEO is more important to her than pleasing the hubby."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Queen Camilla

EXCLUSIVE: Queen Camilla Set to Deal Andrew Windsor One of His Biggest 'Gut-Punches' Yet With Astonishing 'Jeffrey Epstein Plan'

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

EXCLUSIVE: Australians Furious as Officials Announce Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Will Receive Taxpayer-Funded Security During 'Pseudo-Royal ' Tour Down Under

Meghan Markle's Bright Chartreuse Gown Raised Eyebrows at the Party

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

The former 'Suits' actress almost exclusively wears beige, white and black, rarely choosing to wear any vibrant colors.

It was more than Markle's body language that drew online chatter, as her curious choice of dress was also widely discussed.

Sarandos was hosting a private premiere party for season two of the series Beef, starring Carey Mulligan, Oscar Isaac, and Charles Melton in the show's new ensemble.

There was reportedly a black-and-white dress code, which nearly everyone in the event photos abided by. Mulligan, as the leading lady, dressed in a chartreuse Christopher John Rogers frock, wearing the pop of spring color.

Except the notoriously color-adverse Markle arrived in a Heidi Merrick dress in the same green shade, setting off speculation she was trying to steal the thunder from the three-time Oscar nominee.

"Guess who ignored the dress code as per usual. Same as when she wore brown to Prince Louis' christening," one person sneered on X, referring to how Markle didn't abide by the blue and white theme at the baptism of Harry's royal nephew.

"Trying to outshine the guest of honor," a second speculated about Markle wearing the same color as Mulligan.

"It’s the same snot green color, it’s the same neck height, same length, sleeveless. I’m not saying it’s identical, but it does look similar. Meghan wears mostly beige. Sorry, but I think this was intentional," a third person wrote next to the side-by-side comparison.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.