EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's 'Excessively Insincere' Body Language With Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos Unpacked After Streamer Cuts Ties With Ex-Royal

Markle and Sarandos' professional relationship was recently called into question by a Variety exposé, in which a group of company insiders claimed Netflix was "done" with the "exhausting" Los Angeles native and her husband, Prince Harry.

Two sources insisted that the streaming chief wouldn't take calls from Markle unless a lawyer was "present on the line," although a Netflix spokesman called the claim "inaccurate."

The pair seemed in good spirits at the Montecito party, where Sarandos was seen laughing as the ex-royal sported an over-the-top open-mouthed smile, holding her hand to her chest, with her other arm around him.

"When Markle and Sarandos are seen laughing together, Markle's laugh is quite exaggerated and appears excessive to the point of insincerity," Honigman pointed out.

"Her raised eyebrows, eyes narrowed shut, teeth parted, all come together to form a facial expression that says she's just heard the funniest joke imaginable," she observed about the former Suits actress.

"But in the context of Markle's body language, she often displays quite dramatic reactions to everyday situations, so the laughter itself could be just good-natured, for a person like Markle who uses expansive body language on the regular."