EXCLUSIVE: Bonnie Blue Birth Livestream Shock — Adult Star Urged to Set Up Feed From Delivery Room for Fans Amid 'Fake Pregnancy' Accusations
March 14 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Bonnie Blue is being urged to livestream her birth amid huge scepticism she is actually pregnant.
Blue, 26 – real name is Tia Billinger – insists she became pregnant after taking part in what she described as a "400-man" s-- event at a mansion in London on February 7.
The adult performer later announced she believed the stunt had resulted in conception and has since posted a series of diary-style updates online documenting her symptoms, lifestyle changes and what she says are new food habits during early pregnancy, amid huge speculation her claims are simply just another publicity stunt.
A source has now told us: "A lot of Bonnie's fans have been urging her, and offering big money, for her to stream what happens in her birthing room.
"Some of them are sceptics, but a lot of others are just hardcore fans of hers who want to see every gory detail of her life.
"And knowing Bonnie, she would be up for it… if, indeed, she is actually pregnant!"
Star Shares Pregnancy Cravings And New Daily Routine
Blue recently shared details of her "pregnancy cravings" and daily diet after claiming she conceived during her controversial "breeding" stunt, by telling followers she is trying to eat healthier as she apparently prepares to become a mother.
In a recent video shared with followers, Blue said she has begun adjusting her routine, including making changes to what she eats and drinks each day. She told fans she has been trying to adopt a slightly healthier diet since allegedly discovering she was pregnant.
In one clip, she showed a breakfast of avocado toast and said she had been focusing on drinking water, spending time outdoors and "trying to be a bit healthier."
The X-rated performer said her morning routine now includes light exercise as well as dietary changes. She filmed herself eating two slices of avocado toast before heading outside for a walk, explaining she was trying to improve her lifestyle while documenting the experience for her followers.
Performer Describes Early Pregnancy Symptoms
Blue said the walk left her feeling breathless, which she attributed to early pregnancy symptoms. After the walk, she filmed herself drinking pineapple juice and complained about the drink being served with a cardboard straw.
Her lunch later in the day consisted of avocado, pickled onions, and a chicken and cheese toastie. Blue indicated she was attempting to eat better while still satisfying cravings she has experienced since announcing the pregnancy.
She also told viewers she has been dealing with a range of physical symptoms commonly associated with early pregnancy. Blue said she has experienced nausea, vomiting, dizziness, and light-headedness.
Discussing one of the more unusual symptoms of increased flatulence, Blue said: "And when I say it's been bad, genuinely, it's so uncomfortable and stinks so that's really attractive."
Blue added she did not want to complain excessively about the symptoms because of the circumstances surrounding her pregnancy. She said she was aware that many people struggle to conceive and told followers she felt fortunate to be expecting.
Medical Experts Warn Of Health Risks
Her announcement has drawn intense online attention since Blue first revealed she believed she had conceived during the event earlier this year. The stunt reportedly involved hundreds of men participating in a single gathering organized to attempt what promoters described as a "world record" sexual challenge.
Medical specialists have warned pregnancies occurring after unprotected sex with multiple partners in a short period of time can carry complex health considerations.
One infectious disease physician said such situations can increase exposure to sexually transmitted infections.
A medical expert told us: "When someone has unprotected sex with multiple partners in a compressed timeframe, the probability of exposure to infections rises dramatically."
The physician explained infections can also pass from mother to fetus during pregnancy.
They said: "Diseases such as HIV, syphilis, and hepatitis B can be transmitted to the fetus before birth, potentially causing lifelong health problems or even loss of the pregnancy."
Experts also note infections, including gonorrhea or chlamydia, may be passed to a baby during delivery.