EXCLUSIVE: Bonnie Blue Birth Livestream Shock — Adult Star Urged to Set Up Feed From Delivery Room for Fans Amid 'Fake Pregnancy' Accusations

The adult performer later announced she believed the stunt had resulted in conception and has since posted a series of diary-style updates online documenting her symptoms, lifestyle changes and what she says are new food habits during early pregnancy, amid huge speculation her claims are simply just another publicity stunt.

A source has now told us: "A lot of Bonnie's fans have been urging her, and offering big money, for her to stream what happens in her birthing room.

"Some of them are sceptics, but a lot of others are just hardcore fans of hers who want to see every gory detail of her life.

"And knowing Bonnie, she would be up for it… if, indeed, she is actually pregnant!"