Bonnie Blue Could Face Jail Time After Being Charged With 'Outraging Public Decency' For X-Rated Stunt Outside Indonesian Embassy in London

According to reports, the controversial clip showed Blue simulating a s-- act while holding an Indonesian flag, sparking backlash and ultimately prompting legal action.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed to the Daily Mail that the charge was formally issued earlier this week.

The case was brought "via postal requisition on Monday, March 16," with Blue now scheduled to appear in court on April 22.

If convicted, the adult content creator could face up to six months behind bars.