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Home > News > Bonnie Blue

Bonnie Blue Could Face Jail Time After Being Charged With 'Outraging Public Decency' For X-Rated Stunt Outside Indonesian Embassy in London

image of Bonnie Blue
Source: @onlybonnieblue/instagram

Bonnie Blue has been charged after a controversial stunt outside the Indonesian Embassy in London.

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March 18 2026, Updated 10:58 a.m. ET

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OnlyFans creator Bonnie Blue is facing legal trouble in the U.K. after authorities charged her over a sexually explicit stunt carried out outside a foreign embassy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 26-year-old influencer, whose real name is Tia Billinger, has been accused of "outraging public decency" following a now-deleted video filmed outside the Indonesian Embassy in London in December 2025.

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Police Confirm Charge and Court Date

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image of The OnlyFans star is accused of 'outraging public decency' over a now-deleted video.
Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram

The OnlyFans star is accused of 'outraging public decency' over a now-deleted video.

According to reports, the controversial clip showed Blue simulating a s-- act while holding an Indonesian flag, sparking backlash and ultimately prompting legal action.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed to the Daily Mail that the charge was formally issued earlier this week.

The case was brought "via postal requisition on Monday, March 16," with Blue now scheduled to appear in court on April 22.

If convicted, the adult content creator could face up to six months behind bars.

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Video Referenced Bali Arrest

image of The clip referenced her earlier arrest in Bali for alleged explicit content.
Source: @bonnieblue/YouTube

The clip referenced her earlier arrest in Bali for alleged explicit content.

The stunt appeared to directly reference Blue's prior arrest in Indonesia, which made headlines in December 2025.

In the footage, Blue addressed viewers, saying: "Yes, I got arrested in Bali for filming," before performing the explicit act on camera.

She then added: "So I thought it was about time I came to the embassy so they could watch it in person."

The video showed her surrounded by a group of masked men, who cheered as she raised the Indonesian flag and smiled toward the camera.

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Arrest and Deportation in Bali

image of If convicted, Blue could face up to six months behind bars in the U.K.
Source: @onlybonnieblue/instagram

If convicted, Blue could face up to six months behind bars in the U.K.

Blue's legal troubles began overseas when she was detained by authorities in Bali during a police raid tied to alleged adult content production.

Officials at the time claimed she had created "content containing pornographic or immoral elements."

A representative for Blue confirmed the situation to US Weekly shortly after her arrest, stating: "We can confirm for now that they've been arrested and have multiple charges that they're investigating her on."

The rep added: "They still don't have any of their phones or passports and are still being interrogated daily."

Following the incident, Blue was fined $12 and ultimately deported from Indonesia.

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'Fake' Baby Bump

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image of This comes as the star is being accused of faking her pregnancy.
Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram

This comes as the star is being accused of faking her pregnancy.

Blue's newest legal trouble comes as the adult star is accused of "faking" her pregnancy after she has sex with over 400 men without protection.

In a TikTok shared on Friday, March 14, Blue appeared lounging on a bed in a green bikini, but viewers quickly fixated on what looked like a staged baby bump. The area just above her bikini bottoms appeared unusually raised, leading many to speculate it was artificial.

Social media users claimed the bump resembled a silicone prosthetic, with some suggesting it was secured in place by a belt fastened around her waist.

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