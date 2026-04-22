EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the 'Laughably Ironic' Consequence of Meghan Markle Moaning She's 'World's Most Trolled Person'
April 22 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle's moan she has been "the most trolled person in the entire world" has had a sharply ironic consequence – intensifying the very online scrutiny she was seeking to highlight.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, the 44-year-old Duchess of Sussex made the remark during a visit to Melbourne alongside Prince Harry, 41, as part of their recent tour of Australia, where the couple combined public engagements with speaking appearances focused on mental health and social media.
The Duchess Speaks Out on Online Abuse During Australia Visit
Addressing students at Swinburne University of Technology, Markle spoke candidly about suffering a decade of online abuse, while Harry later delivered an emotional speech at the InterEdge Summit, reflecting on grief, pressure, and his decision to step away from royal duties.
The pair's visit, which also included cultural engagements and meetings with community groups, marked one of the most high-profile moments of the couple's international schedule.
A source said about the immediate reaction online following Markle's comments: "There was a noticeable surge in discussion as soon as those remarks were made, and much of it took on a more critical or mocking tone. What was intended as a serious reflection on online abuse quickly became another focal point for the kind of behavior she was describing.
"The laughably ironic consequence of her saying she has been the world's most trolled person has been… more trolling. It's actually hilarious."
'I Have Been Bullied and Attacked'
Speaking to students, Markle said: "For now, 10 years, every day for 10 years, I have been bullied and attacked. And I was the most trolled person in the entire world. I'm still here."
Her comments came as the couple urged young people to be mindful of social media's impact on mental health, with Harry praising Australia's ban on under-16s using such platforms as "epic."
Sources suggested the response to Markle's statement has highlighted the challenges of addressing online hostility.
One insider said: "There is a rich sense of irony that by calling attention to the scale of trolling she has experienced, it has in some quarters amplified that response. The reaction has, in effect, mirrored the very dynamics she was describing, which makes the situation feel somewhat self-perpetuating."
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Another source said the backlash online against her comments reflects a broader pattern in how public figures are received on the web.
They added: "When high-profile individuals speak in absolute terms about their experiences, it can provoke a strong counter-reaction. In this case, some people have responded by questioning or even ridiculing the claim, which has only intensified the level of commentary directed at her."
Harry's own remarks during the visit added to the personal tone of the tour. Speaking at the InterEdge Summit, he reflected on the death of his mother, Princess Diana, and his relationship with royal life.
He said, "After my mum died just before my 13th birthday, I was like, 'I don't want this job. I don't want this role wherever this is headed, I don't like it.' It killed my mum, and I was very much against it, and I stuck my head in the sand for years and years."
Harry also spoke about feeling "lost, betrayed, or completely powerless" at various points in his life.
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The couple's visit to Oz has also drawn attention for its commercial elements, with Markle's outfits during engagements – including a "Mama" T-shirt, jeans, trench coat, and trainers – being promoted online through a platform in which she has a financial interest. Items worn during appearances were quickly made available for purchase, with reports indicating she receives a percentage of sales.
One source said: "When deeply personal experiences are shared in the middle of a high-profile tour that also includes brand partnerships and monetized visibility, it inevitably complicates how those moments are received. It creates a situation where audiences are not just engaging with the message itself, but also questioning the context in which it is being delivered.
"That intersection of vulnerability, public platform, and commercial activity can muddy perceptions and, in turn, draw a sharper level of scrutiny than might otherwise be the case.
The insider added: "Rather than dampening the conversation, Meghan's remarks about trolling have amplified it. The reaction has become more pronounced, not less. The more she speaks openly about the scale of online hostility she has faced, the more that very hostility appears to intensify, creating a feedback loop that is difficult to break."