EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the 'Laughably Ironic' Consequence of Meghan Markle Moaning She's 'World's Most Trolled Person'

Addressing students at Swinburne University of Technology, Markle spoke candidly about suffering a decade of online abuse, while Harry later delivered an emotional speech at the InterEdge Summit, reflecting on grief, pressure, and his decision to step away from royal duties.

The pair's visit, which also included cultural engagements and meetings with community groups, marked one of the most high-profile moments of the couple's international schedule.

A source said about the immediate reaction online following Markle's comments: "There was a noticeable surge in discussion as soon as those remarks were made, and much of it took on a more critical or mocking tone. What was intended as a serious reflection on online abuse quickly became another focal point for the kind of behavior she was describing.

"The laughably ironic consequence of her saying she has been the world's most trolled person has been… more trolling. It's actually hilarious."