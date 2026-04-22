Meghan Markle Quietly Removes Advert from Website After Being Slammed for Selling 'Look' Worn to Greet Bondi Beach Terror Attack Survivors

Critics said the decision to advertise the Duchess's "look" on a visit to meet terror attack survivors is "the starkest example yet of Harry and Markle's efforts to commercialize their royal brand."

Royal expert Richard Palmer said the sale of her Bondi outfit online reflected badly on the Sussexes.

"This is perhaps the starkest example yet of Harry and Meghan's efforts to commercialize their royal brand," he explained.

"I think this will have alarm bells ringing at the palace and may ultimately prompt further discussion about whether there is a need to strip them of their royal titles, now the King has shown it can be done in effect with Andrew."

Palmer added: "The palace can say it's nothing to do with the institution because Harry and Meghan aren’t publicly-funded members of it – but they are the King's son and daughter-in-law, and any suggestion of cashing in on royal status reflects badly on the monarchy."