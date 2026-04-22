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Home > Royals News > Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Quietly Removes Advert from Website After Being Slammed for Selling 'Look' Worn to Greet Bondi Beach Terror Attack Survivors

picture of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle quietly deleted an advert selling her 'look' from meeting with Bondi Beach terror attack survivors.

April 22 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

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Meghan Markle has quietly removed an advert selling clothes and accessories worn for a meeting with Bondi Beach terror attack survivors, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, was criticized after her $2,000 "look" when she met survivors of the massacre was posted on a website where she is paid a percentage from sales.

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$2,000 Outfit Immediately Posted On OneOff page

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picture of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

The Duchess's outfit and accessories was instantly posted on a website after her visit.

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It was revealed shortly after she hugged witnesses to the tragedy, the clothes she wore to the Sydney beach where 15 people died were immediately posted on a fashion platform she has also invested in.

Prince Harry, 41, also featured on the OneOff page advertising his wife's outfit at Bondi on April 17; however, he was largely covered by links to her $440 blue and white striped Matteau shirt, $139 white "sailor jeans", and $298 Freda Salvador trainers.

Markle's $198 Brochu Walker sunglasses and $950 brown suede bag from her Bondi engagement were also being advertised, taking the cost of the entire outfit to around $2,000.

But the original contentious OneOff page inviting fans of Markle's fashion to buy her expensive Bondi ensemble has been quietly deleted.

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Cashing In On 'Royal Brand'

picture of meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Markle was accused of commercializing her royal brand by critics.

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Critics said the decision to advertise the Duchess's "look" on a visit to meet terror attack survivors is "the starkest example yet of Harry and Markle's efforts to commercialize their royal brand."

Royal expert Richard Palmer said the sale of her Bondi outfit online reflected badly on the Sussexes.

"This is perhaps the starkest example yet of Harry and Meghan's efforts to commercialize their royal brand," he explained.

"I think this will have alarm bells ringing at the palace and may ultimately prompt further discussion about whether there is a need to strip them of their royal titles, now the King has shown it can be done in effect with Andrew."

Palmer added: "The palace can say it's nothing to do with the institution because Harry and Meghan aren’t publicly-funded members of it – but they are the King's son and daughter-in-law, and any suggestion of cashing in on royal status reflects badly on the monarchy."

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Source: @nexta_tv;YouTube

Sunbather's snub was captured on video.

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The couple’s trip to Bondi Beach was overshadowed by a sunbather who refused to budge as Markle, Harry, and their entourage went for a stroll across the sand.

Radar told how the sun worshipper went viral for being unfazed by the pair.

Taking to social media, users wrote: "Bondi beachgoer gives zero f---s," attracting hundreds of Reddit comments, with many hailing her as an "unbothered queen."

"This is peak Bondi attitude from everyone," one commented. Another added: "Oh, give her a medal!"

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Picture of Bondi Beach sunbather and Prince Harry and Meghan markle
Source: @nexta_tv/YouTube; MEGA

The sun worshipper was praised for ignoring the royal couple.

Many defended the beachgoer's decision not to move, saying she was there first.

"The beach is public, she can lie around wherever she wants," one wrote.

"Whoever planned this event is the one who should've been more aware than just having a group of people walk around on a beach and literally walking over other people with no warning."

Another added: "To me, it seems like she didn’t know what was going on, she didn’t have enough time to get out of the way, so she just stayed put because she would have been knocked out by that walking crowd if she got up."

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