EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's Fury Over Met Gala Snub — How Both Sussexes Are Officially Out of Fashion

"Meghan is still convinced her invite is coming. She refuses to accept it's not going to happen," an insider shared. A rep for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex denied Markle is bothered by the apparent snub.

Meghan Markle failed to score an invitation to the prestigious Met Gala , and Prince Harry 's haughty honey is devastated that she and her spouse were iced out of the high-profile party, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

At the time, an insider told RadarOnline.com the As Ever lifestyle mogul was "determined" to put an end to her "awkwardness with Anna."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources said Markle, 44, was spotted kissing up to Wintour, 76, in October during Paris Fashion Week as she allegedly had designs on making the fashion bible's honcho a business sidekick.

The annual gala, which serves as the primary fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, is attended by a who's who of the fashion , entertainment and sports worlds.

As also previously reported, sources claimed the pair had an ugly falling-out in 2022 after the famously feisty editor got fed up with Markle's supposed diva demands and pulled the plug on giving her a coveted cover on the British edition of Vogue.

The insider shared: "Meghan says she and Anna had such a lovely moment in Paris last year, and Anna gave the impression that all the bad blood was water under the bridge. Anna even complimented her outfit and talked about how they needed to get together for drinks. It was totally positive, so in Meghan's view, it just doesn't make sense that she and Harry would be left off the list."

But the source observed: "It's getting harder to deny that this isn't a deliberate snub."