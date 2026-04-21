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Home > Exclusives > Meghan Markle
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EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's Fury Over Met Gala Snub — How Both Sussexes Are Officially Out of Fashion

meghan markle fury met gala snub sussexes out fashion
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle's fury over Met Gala snub fuels claims Sussexes now out of fashion spotlight.

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April 21 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Meghan Markle failed to score an invitation to the prestigious Met Gala, and Prince Harry's haughty honey is devastated that she and her spouse were iced out of the high-profile party, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Meghan is still convinced her invite is coming. She refuses to accept it's not going to happen," an insider shared. A rep for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex denied Markle is bothered by the apparent snub.

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Meghan Markle is allegedly still expecting a Met Gala invitation despite Anna Wintour co-chairing the May 4 event.
Source: Lisa OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Meghan Markle is allegedly still expecting a Met Gala invitation despite Anna Wintour co-chairing the May 4 event.

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The annual gala, which serves as the primary fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, is attended by a who's who of the fashion, entertainment and sports worlds.

This year's event on May 4 is cochaired by Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams and Vogue magazine's global editorial director, Anna Wintour.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources said Markle, 44, was spotted kissing up to Wintour, 76, in October during Paris Fashion Week as she allegedly had designs on making the fashion bible's honcho a business sidekick.

At the time, an insider told RadarOnline.com the As Ever lifestyle mogul was "determined" to put an end to her "awkwardness with Anna."

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Meghan Feud Fuels Met Gala Snub

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Wintour allegedly cut ties with Markle in 2022 after scrapping a planned British 'Vogue' cover amid claims of diva behavior.
Source: Fred Duval/MEGA

Wintour allegedly cut ties with Markle in 2022 after scrapping a planned British 'Vogue' cover amid claims of diva behavior.

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As also previously reported, sources claimed the pair had an ugly falling-out in 2022 after the famously feisty editor got fed up with Markle's supposed diva demands and pulled the plug on giving her a coveted cover on the British edition of Vogue.

The insider shared: "Meghan says she and Anna had such a lovely moment in Paris last year, and Anna gave the impression that all the bad blood was water under the bridge. Anna even complimented her outfit and talked about how they needed to get together for drinks. It was totally positive, so in Meghan's view, it just doesn't make sense that she and Harry would be left off the list."

But the source observed: "It's getting harder to deny that this isn't a deliberate snub."

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Prince Harry and Markle are said to be facing declining popularity as insiders claimed Wintour continues to exclude them from the Met Gala guest list.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Prince Harry and Markle are said to be facing declining popularity as insiders claimed Wintour continues to exclude them from the Met Gala guest list.

According to sources, the pair, who settled in California after ditching palace duties in 2020 to chase lucrative Hollywood deals, have seen their popularity nosedive as celebrities and fans turn on them for their verbal attacks against the British royal family.

"Meghan's holding out for a last-minute change," the insider said of the gala. "But the longer it goes on, the harder it is to ignore that yet again she and Harry have not been included in the cool crowd. It's humiliating."

Another source shared: "People are just kind of over her. She sucks the air out of every room and makes it about herself. Anna does not want that."

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