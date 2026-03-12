Meghan Markle Warned to 'Regain Trust' for Her 'As Ever' Brand as It Suffers More Deeply Damaging Reviews

After Netflix declined to order more episodes of Markle's much-derided lifestyle series With Love, Meghan, the streamer confirmed that it had terminated its partnership with the former actress's As Ever brand.

"Meghan's passion for elevating everyday moments in beautiful yet simple ways inspired the creation of the As Ever brand, and we are glad to have played a role in bringing that vision to life," a spokesperson for Netflix shared on March 6 when confirming the company had cut ties with the burgeoning "founder."

The rep added: "As it was always intended, Meghan will continue growing the brand and take it into its next chapter independently, and we look forward to celebrating how she continues to bring joy to households around the world."

Swift says this has created a turning point for Markle, who needs to act quickly to save her brand.

"Without Netflix attached, the brand now depends on real customer experience. Attention can introduce a product, but it cannot sustain it. People forgive a messy launch if the product turns out to be good," the reputation management pro shares.