Meghan Markle
Exclusive

Meghan Markle Warned to 'Regain Trust' for Her 'As Ever' Brand as It Suffers More Deeply Damaging Reviews

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: Source: MEGA, @itslinklauren/X

Meghan Markle was widely ridiculed when customers claimed her $64 As Ever candles arrived without wicks.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 12 2026, Published 1:05 p.m. ET

As Meghan Markle's failing As Ever brand struggles to move forward without Netflix's financial backing, a top marketing executive tells RadarOnline.com exclusively that the "Diva Duchess" needs to focus on "fixing" her products that have received so much negative feedback.

Markle is being urged to "change the narrative" surrounding her fledgling brand after a string of eyebrow-raising product mishaps, including the bizarre wickless candle fiasco and growing complaints that her signature fruit spreads are "watery," underwhelming, and taste bad.

Meghan Markle Needs to 'Fix Her Product' With As Ever Items

Photo of Megyn Kelly
Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube

Megyn Kelly tried Meghan Markle's 'kind of gross' jam on her widely watched SiriusXM show.

"When customers start posting about problems like candles arriving without wicks, the conversation online turns quickly. Search results start reflecting that discussion," Maggie Swift, co-founder and CEO of Unframed Digital, tells us about one of the biggest problems facing Markle's brand going forward.

She explains: "Negative reviews, Reddit threads, complaint posts. That becomes the brand story unless the product experience improves. The smartest move is to fix the product and let customer feedback change the narrative."

Product Needs to 'Improve' to Gain More 'Positive' Traction

Photo of As Ever fruit spreads
Source: AsEver.com

Meghan Markle's signature fruit spreads were hit with complaints ranging from bad taste to runny texture.

"The first fix should be the product experience, and packaging is part of that. People judge a product the moment it arrives. If a jar leaks in transit or a candle looks poorly finished, that turns into photos and comments online within minutes," Swift reveals.

The brand positioning pro continues: "Those comments matter because they show up in search results when people look up the brand. That is how reputation spreads now. Good packaging prevents small problems from becoming public complaints, but the product still has to earn repeat purchases."

Swift points out: "Early backlash does not automatically kill a brand. Many consumer brands have rough first launches. What matters is what happens next. If the product improves and customers start posting positive experiences, the search conversation shifts. Reviews improve, new articles appear, and the earlier criticism fades."

As Ever 'Needs to Slow Down and Narrow Its Focus'

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Brand expert Maggie Swift suggest Meghan Markle concentrate on items consumers would repeat purchase.

Even though Markle has proven loath to take advice from those around her, Swift has a reasonable suggestion for the ex-royal about how she might save her failing As Ever label.

"The brand needs to slow down and narrow its focus. Lifestyle brands get into trouble when they launch too many products before customers trust the basics," she reveals.

Swift astutely adds, "I would concentrate on one or two products people might actually reorder. Food products can work because repeat purchase is simple. If someone likes a fruit spread, they buy another jar. That is how small consumer brands grow."

What As Ever Needs the Most Now that Netflix Cut Ties With the Brand

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: Netflix

Netflix cut ties with As Ever after cancelling Markle's lifestyle series, 'With Love, Meghan.'

After Netflix declined to order more episodes of Markle's much-derided lifestyle series With Love, Meghan, the streamer confirmed that it had terminated its partnership with the former actress's As Ever brand.

"Meghan's passion for elevating everyday moments in beautiful yet simple ways inspired the creation of the As Ever brand, and we are glad to have played a role in bringing that vision to life," a spokesperson for Netflix shared on March 6 when confirming the company had cut ties with the burgeoning "founder."

The rep added: "As it was always intended, Meghan will continue growing the brand and take it into its next chapter independently, and we look forward to celebrating how she continues to bring joy to households around the world."

Swift says this has created a turning point for Markle, who needs to act quickly to save her brand.

"Without Netflix attached, the brand now depends on real customer experience. Attention can introduce a product, but it cannot sustain it. People forgive a messy launch if the product turns out to be good," the reputation management pro shares.

