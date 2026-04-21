Aussie Sunbather Goes Viral for Refusing to Move as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Take a Walk Along Bondi Beach Surrounded by Security During 'Fake Royal Tour'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duke and Duchess of Sussex drew massive crowds when they visited the beach in Sydney on Friday, despite it not being listed on their official itinerary.

An Aussie sunbather has gone viral for refusing to move as Meghan Markle , Prince Harry and their heavy entourage strolled through Bondi Beach.

The sunbather was praised for ignoring royal couple.

But one sun worshipper seemed particularly unbothered by their presence as she continued topping up her tan while the commotion was taking place around her.

The woman carried on reading her book, making no attempt to get out of the way or acknowledge the VIP guests, even after Harry, 41, appeared to notice and point at her.

The encounter has since gone viral online.

One post captioned: "Bondi beachgoer gives zero f---s" attracted hundreds of Reddit comments, with many hailing her as an "unbothered queen."

"This is peak Bondi attitude from everyone," one commented.

Another added: "Oh, give her a medal!"

A third wrote: "Love this woman!"