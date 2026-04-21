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Home > News > Meghan Markle

Aussie Sunbather Goes Viral for Refusing to Move as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Take a Walk Along Bondi Beach Surrounded by Security During 'Fake Royal Tour'

picture of Aussie sunbather, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: @nexta_tv;YouTube/MEGA

An Aussie sunbather has gone viral for refusing to budge as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took a stroll along Bondi Beach.

April 21 2026, Updated 8:11 a.m. ET

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An Aussie sunbather has gone viral for refusing to move as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and their heavy entourage strolled through Bondi Beach.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duke and Duchess of Sussex drew massive crowds when they visited the beach in Sydney on Friday, despite it not being listed on their official itinerary.

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'She Gives Zero F-----'

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Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

The sunbather was praised for ignoring royal couple.

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But one sun worshipper seemed particularly unbothered by their presence as she continued topping up her tan while the commotion was taking place around her.

The woman carried on reading her book, making no attempt to get out of the way or acknowledge the VIP guests, even after Harry, 41, appeared to notice and point at her.

The encounter has since gone viral online.

One post captioned: "Bondi beachgoer gives zero f---s" attracted hundreds of Reddit comments, with many hailing her as an "unbothered queen."

"This is peak Bondi attitude from everyone," one commented.

Another added: "Oh, give her a medal!"

A third wrote: "Love this woman!"

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'The Beach Is Public, She Can Lie Around Wherever She wants'

Source: @nexta_tv;YouTube

Sunbather's snub was captured on video.

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Many defended the beachgoer's decision not to move, saying she was there first.

"The beach is public, she can lie around wherever she wants," one wrote.

"Whoever planned this event is the one who should've been more aware than just having a group of people walk around on a beach and literally walking over other people with no warning."

Another added: "To me, it seems like she didn’t know what was going on, she didn’t have enough time to get out of the way, so she just stayed put because she would have been knocked out by that walking crowd if she got up."

The moment sparked debate about whether it summed up Harry and Meghan's waning popularity since their last visit Down Under as newlyweds in 2018.

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'Not Everyone Is Going To Worship Royals Like It Was 20 Years Ago'

picture of sunbather and Prince Harry
Source: @nexta_tv;YouTube

Critics rounded on royals after video went viral.

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"It's nothing new, there are plenty of images of people not giving a flying f--- when royals are near them," one commented.

"This is 2026, not everyone is going to worship the royals like it was 20 years ago. Expect to see a lot of people like her."

Another added: "The royals will leave, her life continues."

Harry and Meghan had earlier taken party in a private meeting with first responders and survivors of last year's December 14 Bondi terrorist attack, where 15 people died.

They then wandered down to the famous shore to watch a surf lifesaving demonstration, sidestepping the sunbather en route.

Being ignored by the sun worshiper wasn't the only snub Meghan, 44, has experienced recently.

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Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan is reportedly upset she's not been invited to the MET Gala.

RadarOnline.com revealed the ex-Suits star failed to bag an invite to the prestigious Met Gala and is devastated that she and her spouse were iced out of the high-profile party.

“Meghan is still convinced her invite is coming. She refuses to accept it's not going to happen," an insider shared. A rep for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex denied Markle is bothered by the apparent snub.

This year's event on May 4 is co-chaired by Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams and Vogue magazine's global editorial director, Anna Wintour.

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