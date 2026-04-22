Katie Holmes Sends 'Dawson's Creek' Fans into a Frenzy by Liking Comments Encouraging Her and Former Co-Star Joshua Jackson to Be Real-Life Couple
April 22 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
Katie Holmes has sent Dawson's Creek fans into a frenzy by liking comments encouraging a romance between herself and former co-star Joshua Jackson.
RadarOnline.com can reveal her reaction to the suggestion has led fans to believe they could actually be dating.
'Working With Josh Again Was a Dream'
The actress, 47, shared a post to celebrate the upcoming Tribeca Film Festival premiere of her movie Happy Hours.
The movie reunited her with her old Dawson's Creek co-star Jackson, 47, whom she dated briefly between 1998 and 1999.
Sharing the snap of them posing together, Holmes wrote a caption that read: "We are so thrilled to be a part of the Tribeca Film Festival this June with our film Happy Hours."
"So many beautiful people worked on this project. And working with Josh again was a dream," she added.
'They Should Be a Couple!'
Fans became very excited in the comments section, with many pleading for them to rekindle their past romance. Holmes then proceeded to like some of the comments suggesting she and Jackson should get together again.
She hit the love heart button for one comment which read: "They should be a couple." She also liked a comment that said the post "was a hard launch" for a romantic relationship.
Other comments, which were not liked by Holmes, included one person writing: "Get married, please! I always felt like they were in love in real life."
"You both have aged like the finest of wines my god," said a second user.
"Omg I’d love for them to fall in love and make it official cute a-- couple," penned a third fan, while a fourth said, "Seeing you two together in this photo makes me happy."
The Ex-Castmates Previously Dated
In the late 90s, Holmes and Jackson dated for a year while filming Dawson's Creek together.
In the show, Katie played Joey Potter and Josh played Pacey Witter. Their characters famously evolved from friends to a beloved romantic pairing.
Although they only dated for a short time in real life, Holmes and Jackson continued working together until the WB teen drama ended in 2003.
They recently walked the red carpet together at the New York Gala screening of Brunello: The Gracious Visionary in New York City on April 14.
As Radar recently reported, the pair appeared to become close again after the death of fellow Dawson's Creek castmate James Van Der Beek, after leaning on each other for support and vowing to maintain their fallen friend's legacy.
An insider spilled, "They already talk all the time, so it's natural they are helping support each other through this."
"Katie is a very proactive person, so she wants to arrange something that she and Josh and the rest of the cast can contribute to – a video memorial sort of thing – with all their favorite James memories," noted the insider. "That way his kids can have that. She will spearhead it, but Josh is all in."