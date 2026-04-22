Katie Holmes Sends 'Dawson's Creek' Fans into a Frenzy by Liking Comments Encouraging Her and Former Co-Star Joshua Jackson to Be Real-Life Couple

Fans became very excited in the comments section, with many pleading for them to rekindle their past romance. Holmes then proceeded to like some of the comments suggesting she and Jackson should get together again.

She hit the love heart button for one comment which read: "They should be a couple." She also liked a comment that said the post "was a hard launch" for a romantic relationship.

Other comments, which were not liked by Holmes, included one person writing: "Get married, please! I always felt like they were in love in real life."

"You both have aged like the finest of wines my god," said a second user.

"Omg I’d love for them to fall in love and make it official cute a-- couple," penned a third fan, while a fourth said, "Seeing you two together in this photo makes me happy."