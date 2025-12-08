Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise's Past Lovers Team Up! Nicole Kidman & Katie Holmes Offer 'Support' to Actor's Most Recent Ex-Girlfriend Ana de Armas After Split

Photo of Nicole Kidman, Katie Holmes, Ana de Armas, Tom Cruise
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise's exes are joining forces to offer his most recent ex, Ana de Armas, a shoulder to lean on.

Dec. 8 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Kindhearted Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes are offering support to Ana de Armas following the Cuban cutie's split from their ex-husband, Tom Cruise, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to sources, the Aussie Oscar winner and Holmes alum weren't surprised by 37-year-old de Armas kicking the Top Gun flyboy, 63, to the curb.

Showing Support For de Armas

Photo of Nicole Kidman, Ana de Armas
Source: MEGA

Kidman is showing support for de Armas following her split from Cruise, according to sources.

"Ana's had an outpouring of support from people since the split, but what's really come as a shock to her is that both Nicole and Katie are in her corner," an insider claimed. "It's no secret they've both been through the wringer with Tom, so, of course, they know exactly what she's gone through. But she still never expected to be getting their support. She's told friends she feels honored to even be on their radar."

Tinseltown sources said Cruise has earned the unwanted reputation of being one of Hollywood's most undatable hunks.

His first marriage, to actress Mimi Rogers, ended in 1990 after less than three years. He went on to divorce Kidman, 58, in 2001, about a decade after they tied the knot. Then five years later, he got hitched to Holmes, now 46, but that union ended in 2012.

Photo of Shakira
Source: MEGA

Shakira rejected Cruise before his brief connection with Elsina Khayrova ended.

Sources said Cruise's attempts to woo Hips Don't Lie songbird Shakira failed miserably, and his alleged whirlwind affair with Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova petered out in 2024.

Blade Runner actress de Armas was first linked to the Mission: Impossible daredevil in February. But sources said she stunned the superstar by giving him his marching orders in October, right after insiders revealed he was poised to propose.

Photo of Reese Witherspoon
Source: MEGA

An insider claimed Reese Witherspoon delivered Kidman's message offering support to de Armas.

An insider added: "Nicole sent word through Reese Witherspoon, who's friendly with Ana, to let her know she's there if she ever wants to talk. Katie is apparently on her side, as well. It's actually not a huge surprise that Katie and Nicole both feel protective of Ana.

"No doubt they see a lot of their younger selves in her and want to help her through this tough situation. Whether Ana will actually follow up and connect remains to be seen, but she's very touched."

