EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise's Past Lovers Team Up! Nicole Kidman & Katie Holmes Offer 'Support' to Actor's Most Recent Ex-Girlfriend Ana de Armas After Split

"Ana's had an outpouring of support from people since the split, but what's really come as a shock to her is that both Nicole and Katie are in her corner," an insider claimed. "It's no secret they've both been through the wringer with Tom, so, of course, they know exactly what she's gone through. But she still never expected to be getting their support. She's told friends she feels honored to even be on their radar."

Tinseltown sources said Cruise has earned the unwanted reputation of being one of Hollywood's most undatable hunks.

His first marriage, to actress Mimi Rogers, ended in 1990 after less than three years. He went on to divorce Kidman, 58, in 2001, about a decade after they tied the knot. Then five years later, he got hitched to Holmes, now 46, but that union ended in 2012.