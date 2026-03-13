Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Katie Holmes
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Dawson's Creek' Duo Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson Bonding Over James Van Der Beek's Cancer Death

Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson have bonded over James Van Der Beek's cancer death.
Source: MEGA

Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson have bonded over James Van Der Beek's cancer death.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 13 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Crushed Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson are devastated by the death of fellow Dawson's Creek castmate James Van Der Beek, and the friendly exes are leaning on each other for support and vowing to maintain their fallen friend's legacy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Holmes and Jackson, both 47, starred in the WB teen drama – which aired from 1998 to 2003 – alongside Van Der Beek, who succumbed to colorectal cancer at age 48 on Feb. 11.

The passing of the Varsity Blues hunk was announced by his widow, Kimberly, and came 15 months after he publicly revealed his stage 3 diagnosis.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Friends Devastated by Van Der Beek

Article continues below advertisement
Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson are mourning 'Dawson's Creek' costar James Van Der Beek, whose death from colorectal cancer was announced by his widow, Kimberly.
Source: MEGA

Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson are mourning 'Dawson's Creek' costar James Van Der Beek, whose death from colorectal cancer was announced by his widow, Kimberly.

Article continues below advertisement

An insider said of Holmes and Jackson: "Neither of them wants to accept this. James was just the greatest guy. It's a huge loss – and not just for them. They are devastated for his six kids and his wife.

"He fought so hard to stick around for them, and for a long time, it seemed like he was going to beat this. So to have him not make it is very hard to take."

Kimberly and Van Der Beek married in 2010 in Tel Aviv, Israel, after a whirlwind romance, and five years ago, they left California and settled in Texas, where they'd been raising their family.

Article continues below advertisement

Holmes Plans Tribute for James

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Monica Seles has been facing a battle with an incurable respiratory disease affecting her breathing.

EXCLUSIVE: Monica Seles' Breathless Death Match — Inside Tennis Icon's Battle as She's Stricken With Incurable Respiratory Disease

halle berry rage director searing new role

EXCLUSIVE: How Halle Berry Channeled Pent-Up Rage at Director into Latest Searing Role

Article continues below advertisement
Kimberly revealed the passing of Van Der Beek, as former castmates Holmes and Jackson grieve the loss.
Source: MEGA

Kimberly revealed the passing of Van Der Beek, as former castmates Holmes and Jackson grieve the loss.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Jackson stars in Holmes' new film trilogy Happy Hours, and the two have remained close over the years, sources said.

The insider said: "They already talk all the time, so it's natural they are helping support each other through this.

"Katie is a very proactive person, so she wants to arrange something that she and Josh and the rest of the cast can contribute to – a video memorial sort of thing – with all their favorite James memories.

"That way his kids can have that. She will spearhead it, but Josh is all in."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.