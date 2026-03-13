EXCLUSIVE: 'Dawson's Creek' Duo Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson Bonding Over James Van Der Beek's Cancer Death

Crushed Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson are devastated by the death of fellow Dawson's Creek castmate James Van Der Beek, and the friendly exes are leaning on each other for support and vowing to maintain their fallen friend's legacy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Holmes and Jackson, both 47, starred in the WB teen drama – which aired from 1998 to 2003 – alongside Van Der Beek, who succumbed to colorectal cancer at age 48 on Feb. 11.

The passing of the Varsity Blues hunk was announced by his widow, Kimberly, and came 15 months after he publicly revealed his stage 3 diagnosis.