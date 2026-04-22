Man, 26, Who Woke Up to 'Seeing Blood Everywhere' Has 4 Inches of His Manhood Amputated After Rare Cancer Diagnosis

According to the Cleveland Clinic, "penile cancer happens when healthy cells in your p--- change and grow out of control," however, "it's rare in the United States, making up less than 1% of cancers among males."

Treatment can include anything from medicated creams and cryotherapy to the more severe need for an adult circumcision. Or, as in Hamill's case, a partial penectomy.

"Imagine a banana, and you bite the underneath of it," he tried to describe. "So, it's like a big crater in it. And that's what happened to me. So, the cancer was just eating away, and that's what the bleed was."

Before the risky procedure, the doctor told him, "'This is bad... I'm going to try and save as much as I can because of your age'," and then urged him to "'Go home, enjoy yourself for two days because your life's going to change dramatically.'"