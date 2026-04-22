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Home > Omg > Cancer

Man, 26, Who Woke Up to 'Seeing Blood Everywhere' Has 4 Inches of His Manhood Amputated After Rare Cancer Diagnosis

steve hamill
Source: @thismorning/youtube

Steve Hamill had to have life-saving surgery after a scary cancer diagnosis.

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April 22 2026, Published 5:27 p.m. ET

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A man had to have four inches of his manhood amputated after he was diagnosed with a rare form of penile cancer, RadarOnline.com can report.

Steve Hamill instantly knew something was wrong the "horrific" moment he woke up to "blood everywhere."

*Warning, graphic content*

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He Tried to Ignore the Pain at First

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Steve Hamill
Source: @thismorning/youtube

The then 26-year-old woke up to 'blood everywhere'.

Hamill recalled the moment his life changed forever while a guest on ITV's This Morning.

"I woke up one morning and, as every man does, they'll go for the morning wee, and I looked down it was very swollen," he said, adding that he originally "did what every guy would probably do, which would ignore it, hope it goes away itself."

It didn't.

"I was downstairs making a cup of tea, and then I felt something wet," he continued. So I looked down, and it was just blood everywhere — like up the cupboards, on my feet, all over the kitchen floor."

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Source: Hamill had to have life-changing surgery.

Penile cancer typically only affects men over 50, but Hamill was just 26, so doctors at first prescribed a steroid cream, thinking it was something else.

It wasn't.

"The only way I can describe this pain is, if I had a needle and I was just poking at the head consistently every second, like, there was no respite. The only time I got some sleep was when my body just crashed two days later, or I'd have a five-hour bath because the warm water soothed it," Hamill explained.

"The pain was just that horrific."

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The Cancer was 'Eating Away'

Steve Hamill
Source: @thismorning/youtube

Hamill had to have 'life-changing' surgery.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, "penile cancer happens when healthy cells in your p--- change and grow out of control," however, "it's rare in the United States, making up less than 1% of cancers among males."

Treatment can include anything from medicated creams and cryotherapy to the more severe need for an adult circumcision. Or, as in Hamill's case, a partial penectomy.

"Imagine a banana, and you bite the underneath of it," he tried to describe. "So, it's like a big crater in it. And that's what happened to me. So, the cancer was just eating away, and that's what the bleed was."

Before the risky procedure, the doctor told him, "'This is bad... I'm going to try and save as much as I can because of your age'," and then urged him to "'Go home, enjoy yourself for two days because your life's going to change dramatically.'"

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'I See Life in a Different Way Now'

steve hamill
Source: @thismorning/youtube

Hamill shared a graphic that detailed his surgery.

The surgery was a success, and now, seven years later, Hamill says life is "better in some ways, 'cause I see life in a different way now."

Though it does make dating difficult, noting that doctors "don't give you a leaflet" detailing how to explain the surgery to someone.

"I'm learning my body again and learning how to communicate, but it's made relationships a lot more intimate, a lot more connected, which I would probably say makes me a better person," he said.

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A Better Place

Steve Hamill and urologist.
Source: @thismorning/youtube

His urologist was worried Hamill might not survive the procedure.

Hamill now works as an advocate, raising awareness of penile cancer. He's in such a better place that he doesn't even mind that his friends have nicknamed him "Stumpy."

"Luckily enough, I was in a situation where… I was blessed," he reflected. "Now I've lost some, [but] I've still got just under average [length] — more than enough to work with."

He added, "I've had my child. Life's just great, just aesthetically a bit strange."

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