Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Have Been 'Dating for Months' After Her Sister Kylie 'Played Matchmaker' in Hollywood's Latest Romance
April 22 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi have been secretly dating for months after being set up by the model's sister Kylie, according to new claims, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The pair have been an item "as far back as February," where they have been spending time together in Los Angeles.
'They Were An Item As Far Back As Early February'
Their romance was outed after they were spotted kissing at Justin Bieber's post-Coachella party over a week ago.
A source told The Daily Mail: "They have been together for a couple of months already, and it's going well. They were an item as far back as early February, so it's been a while.
"It helps that they have both been in Los Angeles a lot for the past couple of months; it has really given them time to bond."
Kendall's sister Kylie played matchmaker, according to insiders, as she's been mixing in the company of high-profile actors since she's been dating Wonka star Timothée Chalamet.
Kylie Jenner's Hollywood Connections Brought Them Together
The source explained: "Kylie was around Jacob a lot during Timothée's award season marathon because Jacob was nominated for Frankenstein and Timothée was nominated for Marty Supreme.
"Kylie liked him and thought he would be good for Kenny so she was like, girl, get on it, date this guy already."
Kendall had already been friends with Elordi for years and "was not sure if she wanted to keep him in the friend zone or not," the insider claimed. However, it appears Kylie pushed for a deeper relationship.
"Kylie is the alpha sister and pushed Kenny to start a romance with Jacob because she wanted to set up double dates with Timothee," the source claimed.
"She thought it would be fun if she and Timothée and Kenny and Jacob all hung out together. Though Kylie is younger, she is really the leader between those two; she has dominant Leo energy for sure, while her sister is more casual."
'A Lot Of Action' Takes Place At Kendall Jenner's House
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The insider also shared that some of the early dates took place at Kendall's house near Beverly Hills.
"Kenny's house is where all the parties happen, a lot of action there, so the four of them got close there," revealed the source. "And Kenny found out she just clicked with Jacob... there was chemistry."
Elordi, 28, has been linked to influencer Olivia Jade since 2021, but the pair had multiple breakups and reconciliations until they finally split for good last year.
Before that, he romanced Kaia Gerber and Joey King.
Kendall, 30, meanwhile, has dated a string of high-profile men, including Bad Bunny and multiple professional basketball players such as Devin Booker and Ben Simmons.
Elordi has been heavily rumored to be playing the new James Bond for the next spy flick. But Radar revealed in February his towering 6ft 5in frame could be the massive reason he is totally wrong for 007.
Elordi, best known for his roles in Euphoria, Saltburn, Frankenstein, and the recent box-office hit Wuthering Heights, has reportedly been in discussions with director Denis Villeneuve, who is confirmed to helm the long-awaited Bond 26 project.
One source close to the production said, "There are very practical considerations with Bond that go beyond charisma.
"The character has to slip in and out of confined locations, disappear into a crowd at a casino, and look completely at ease behind the wheel of a low-slung Aston Martin. When you're talking about someone who stands 6ft 5in, that physical presence becomes impossible to ignore."
The insider added, "Jacob naturally commands attention because of his height and build. On screen, he would tower over co-stars and even alter how scenes are staged and shot. It subtly reshapes the dynamic of Bond from a sleek, stealthy operator into a more imposing figure, and that shift affects the entire visual identity of the franchise."