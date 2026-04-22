Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Have Been 'Dating for Months' After Her Sister Kylie 'Played Matchmaker' in Hollywood's Latest Romance

The pair have been an item "as far back as February," where they have been spending time together in Los Angeles .

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi have been secretly dating for months after being set up by the model's sister Kylie , according to new claims, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kendall Jenner and Elordi's relationship was outed after they were spotted kissing at Coachella.

Kendall's sister Kylie played matchmaker, according to insiders, as she's been mixing in the company of high-profile actors since she's been dating Wonka star Timothée Chalamet.

"It helps that they have both been in Los Angeles a lot for the past couple of months; it has really given them time to bond."

A source told The Daily Mail : "They have been together for a couple of months already, and it's going well. They were an item as far back as early February, so it's been a while.

Their romance was outed after they were spotted kissing at Justin Bieber 's post-Coachella party over a week ago.

The source explained: "Kylie was around Jacob a lot during Timothée's award season marathon because Jacob was nominated for Frankenstein and Timothée was nominated for Marty Supreme.

"Kylie liked him and thought he would be good for Kenny so she was like, girl, get on it, date this guy already."

Kendall had already been friends with Elordi for years and "was not sure if she wanted to keep him in the friend zone or not," the insider claimed. However, it appears Kylie pushed for a deeper relationship.

"Kylie is the alpha sister and pushed Kenny to start a romance with Jacob because she wanted to set up double dates with Timothee," the source claimed.

"She thought it would be fun if she and Timothée and Kenny and Jacob all hung out together. Though Kylie is younger, she is really the leader between those two; she has dominant Leo energy for sure, while her sister is more casual."