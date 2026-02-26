EXCLUSIVE: The One Massive Reason Jacob Elordi 'Is Totally Wrong for James Bond Role'

With long-time producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson having sold the franchise to Amazon MGM for a reported $1.25billion last year, production on the next installment is finally now said to be gearing up for a late autumn start.

Following Daniel Craig's departure as 007 after 2021's No Time to Die, speculation over his successor has intensified, with Elordi in the running along with Callum Turner, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Theo James.

An insider said, "Once cameras are preparing to roll, the clock starts ticking in earnest on unveiling the next Bond. The moment talk of production gearing up happens, the pressure intensifies to confirm who will take up the spy role. The speculation has been simmering for months, but this phase makes an imminent announcement now unavoidable."

The source continued: "What makes this chapter particularly significant is the involvement of Prime Video under Amazon MGM. There is serious discussion about a release strategy that could see the film arrive in theaters and on the streaming platform within a much tighter window than ever before, potentially even at the same time. That would mark a historic shift for a franchise that has traditionally guarded its cinematic exclusivity for more than six decades."