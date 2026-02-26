EXCLUSIVE: The One Massive Reason Jacob Elordi 'Is Totally Wrong for James Bond Role'
Feb. 26 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Jacob Elordi may be one of the bookmakers' favorites to become the next James Bond – but industry insiders tell RadarOnline.com his towering 6ft 5in frame could be the massive reason he is totally wrong for 007.
Elordi, 28, the Australian actor known for Euphoria, Saltburn, Frankenstein, and the recent box-office hit Wuthering Heights, has reportedly been in discussions with director Denis Villeneuve, who is confirmed to helm the long-awaited Bond 26 project.
Bond Enters New Era Under Amazon MGM
With long-time producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson having sold the franchise to Amazon MGM for a reported $1.25billion last year, production on the next installment is finally now said to be gearing up for a late autumn start.
Following Daniel Craig's departure as 007 after 2021's No Time to Die, speculation over his successor has intensified, with Elordi in the running along with Callum Turner, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Theo James.
An insider said, "Once cameras are preparing to roll, the clock starts ticking in earnest on unveiling the next Bond. The moment talk of production gearing up happens, the pressure intensifies to confirm who will take up the spy role. The speculation has been simmering for months, but this phase makes an imminent announcement now unavoidable."
The source continued: "What makes this chapter particularly significant is the involvement of Prime Video under Amazon MGM. There is serious discussion about a release strategy that could see the film arrive in theaters and on the streaming platform within a much tighter window than ever before, potentially even at the same time. That would mark a historic shift for a franchise that has traditionally guarded its cinematic exclusivity for more than six decades."
A Very Tall Obstacle
But while Elordi's rising star power and recent acclaim have fueled betting markets he is set to fill Craig's shoes as Bond, some industry observers argue his height presents practical challenges.
One source close to the production said, "There are very practical considerations with Bond that go beyond charisma. The character has to slip in and out of confined locations, disappear into a crowd at a casino, and look completely at ease behind the wheel of a low-slung Aston Martin. When you're talking about someone who stands 6ft 5in, that physical presence becomes impossible to ignore.
"Jacob naturally commands attention because of his height and build. On screen, he would tower over co-stars and even alter how scenes are staged and shot. It subtly reshapes the dynamic of Bond from a sleek, stealthy operator into a more imposing figure, and that shift affects the entire visual identity of the franchise."
Another insider said, "There is no question about Jacob's ability or screen magnetism, that isn't the issue being debated. The conversation is more technical than that. It comes down to scale and balance within the frame.
"When your leading man is that tall, everything around him has to adjust. Sets may need to be designed with different dimensions in mind, camera angles recalibrated, and co-stars considered in terms of height and physical contrast. Bond has always had a recognizable outline, tailored suits, compact power, a certain physical symmetry. Introducing someone who dramatically alters that silhouette would represent a fundamental visual departure for the series."
Bond History Shows Tall But Not Towering Leads
Historically, Bond actors have been tall, but not towering. Sean Connery, Timothy Dalton, and George Lazenby were all around 6ft 2in, while Craig stood at 5ft 10in. In Ian Fleming's novels, Bond is described as six feet tall with dark hair, a detail producers have long treated with only slight flexibility.
The tallest performers in the franchise have typically been villains, including Christopher Lee at 6ft 5in, Geoffrey Holder at 6ft 6in, and Richard Kiel, who played Jaws at 7ft 1½in.
Another movie source said: "Within the studio, there's an acknowledgment that Jacob brings enormous value, star power, intensity, and a striking screen presence. But some feel those qualities might be even more potent if channeled into a formidable adversary rather than the spy himself. His stature and brooding edge could create a truly memorable villain."
The insider added, "Overall, this is a transitional period for Bond. With Amazon MGM now steering the ship and Denis Villeneuve setting the creative tone, every decision carries symbolic weight. Casting someone as physically unconventional as Jacob in the lead would send a very strong message about reinvention. The question being asked internally is whether that kind of dramatic visual shift is visionary, or a risk the franchise can't afford at such a pivotal juncture."