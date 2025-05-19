Huge Star Emerges as New Frontrunner to Fill Daniel Craig's Shoes in Amazon's First James Bond Film After He Wowed Audiences In Suave Role
British actor Theo James has emerged as a serious contender to become the next James Bond.
RadarOnline.com can reveal The White Lotus star, 40, has impressed 007 bosses starring in Guy Richie's Netflix series The Gentleman and is now one of the frontrunners for the coveted role.
Raunchy Bond-Style Advert
If James takes over from Daniel Craig, he will be the first James Bond to appear in the spy franchise since Amazon took control in February.
Interest surrounding the Brit has rocketed following his steamy new underwear shoot for Dolce & Gabbana's Light Blue fragrances.
James is seen emerging from the ocean in a pair of tight white briefs, and supermodel Vittoria Ceretti is by his side as a classic bikini-clad Bond Girl in the racy video as they enjoyed a sizzling boat ride – and a passionate kiss – before climbing out of the sea and lounging on some rocks.
Taking to X, fans believe the adverts show why he would be a perfect James Bond.
One user said: "How is this guy not the new James Bond already? Theo James is perfection."
Another added: "How are they even struggling with a James Bond when Theo James exists?!"
A third chimed in: "I just saw there is a chance that Theo James is gonna be the next James Bond…. and dear God I hope so."
"Theo James fits perfectly, he’s got the voice, accent, and charisma to play Bond as he was written and the skills to pull it off," a fourth commented.
The actor, who played the morally ambiguous Cameron Sullivan in the second season of The White Lotus, faces competition from fellow Brit stars Henry Cavill and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who are also in the mix, according to the bookies.
It was revealed back in the 2022 the latter had already "filmed a top-secret scene" at Pinewood Studios, Berkshire.
Youngest Bond Ever?
RadarOnline.com revealed in April that Amazon is also considering casting a much younger Bond if a plan to make a retro 007 gets the go-ahead.
Bosses have discussed setting the next film back in the 1950s and 1960s and returning to the spy’s origins, which gives greater scope for more spin-offs of the famous brand — a move that hasn't gone down well with fans.
A source said: "Tampering with the format that is such an institution is always a risky move.
"Fans are used to seeing a new film every few years, set in the present day.
"But going back in time is something which clearly irritates Bond aficionados, and combined with the potential to squeeze out more spin-offs, there’s a danger of overkill, which will cheapen the brand."
'Bond Will Be A Man'
It was revealed in March It was revealed last month James Bond will remain a man and will still be British or from the Commonwealth – amid fears over the films being taken over by "woke" Hollywood.
Amazon circulated an internal memo stipulating the spy will not change gender or nationality.
A source said: "There have been so many erroneous rumors about the future of Bond. Amazon is committed to keeping the spirit of Bond alive, and that means he has to be British or from the Commonwealth – and he has to be male."