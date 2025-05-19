Huge Star Emerges as New Frontrunner to Fill Daniel Craig's Shoes in Amazon's First James Bond Film After He Wowed Audiences In Suave Role

Taking to X, fans believe the adverts show why he would be a perfect James Bond.

One user said: "How is this guy not the new James Bond already? Theo James is perfection."

Another added: "How are they even struggling with a James Bond when Theo James exists?!"

A third chimed in: "I just saw there is a chance that Theo James is gonna be the next James Bond…. and dear God I hope so."

"Theo James fits perfectly, he’s got the voice, accent, and charisma to play Bond as he was written and the skills to pull it off," a fourth commented.