Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims Trump Instructed Fired AG Pam Bondi to 'Not Release the Epstein Files' Amid Fears His 'Friends Are Going to Get Hurt'

Greene claimed the alleged effort extended across Washington, saying Trump directed top Republicans to halt any attempts to force the files into the open.

"He had his administration, the White House, telling... [House Speaker Mike] Johnson and [Senate Majority Leader John] Thune, 'Stop this, do not pass any resolution to release the Epstein files,'" she said.

"I know he did," Greene added. "I don’t have any knowledge of him and Pam Bondi's personal conversations, but I know he was telling everyone not to release the files."

She also accused Trump of publicly downplaying the issue while privately discouraging action.

"He was publicly saying it's a Democrat hoax... but behind the scenes, he was telling all of us... 'People are going to get hurt,'" she alleged.