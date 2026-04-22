Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims Trump Instructed Fired AG Pam Bondi to 'Not Release the Epstein Files' Amid Fears His 'Friends Are Going to Get Hurt'
April 22 2026, Published 4:16 p.m. ET
Marjorie Taylor Greene doubled down on her explosive claims about Donald Trump, alleging that he personally intervened to stop the release of Jeffrey Epstein-related documents, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Speaking on The Shannon Joy Show, the former congresswoman said that Trump directly warned against making the files public.
'Do Not Release the Epstein Files'
"He flat out told her, 'Do not release the Epstein files,'" Greene said of then-Attorney General Pam Bondi. "He was blocking everybody."
Greene alleged that Trump repeatedly told those pushing for transparency that people close to him could be impacted if the documents became public.
"His reasoning was...people are going to get hurt," she said. "He kept saying that."
'He Was Blocking Everybody'
Greene claimed the alleged effort extended across Washington, saying Trump directed top Republicans to halt any attempts to force the files into the open.
"He had his administration, the White House, telling... [House Speaker Mike] Johnson and [Senate Majority Leader John] Thune, 'Stop this, do not pass any resolution to release the Epstein files,'" she said.
"I know he did," Greene added. "I don’t have any knowledge of him and Pam Bondi's personal conversations, but I know he was telling everyone not to release the files."
She also accused Trump of publicly downplaying the issue while privately discouraging action.
"He was publicly saying it's a Democrat hoax... but behind the scenes, he was telling all of us... 'People are going to get hurt,'" she alleged.
'My Friends Will Get Hurt'
According to Greene, her push for transparency ultimately led to a breaking point with Trump.
During their "final conversation, when he had really had it with me, because I wouldn't take my name off the discharge petition and I was publicly saying over and over again, 'Release the Epstein files,' he told me, he said, 'My friends will get hurt.'"
"He told me, 'People you know, Marjorie, people at Mar-a-Lago. They're going to get hurt,'" she continued.
Greene said she pushed back, pointing to the scale of alleged abuse tied to Epstein.
"I said, 'People have already gotten hurt,'" she recalled, "'There's over 1,000 women that have been raped by Jeffrey Epstein — and are accusing others.'"
Epstein Case Still Under Scrutiny
Epstein died behind bars in 2019 in what authorities ruled a suicide while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges, but his case has continued to fuel speculation about his connections to powerful figures.
Bondi had previously suggested more information could be released, though she later said her remarks were misconstrued.