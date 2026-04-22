'MAGA Is Dead': Trump Urged to Stop Posting 'Ridiculous' Essays on Social Media as Prez's Closest Allies Continue to Turn on Him Amid Iran War 

On Wednesday, April 22, Trump spent much of his day sharing his personal opinions on everything from regretting the Supreme Court justices he appointed to celebrating the ratings "juggernaut" that was the last season of The Apprentice.

Many of his posts would put the normal character limits on X to shame, including one bashing the "Democrat Justices" on the Supreme Court.

For those who want the Cliffs Notes version, the 79-year-old's very last line summed up his ire: "I put certain people on the Supreme Court who totally misrepresented who they were, and the true ideology for which they stand!"