'MAGA Is Dead': Trump Urged to Stop Posting 'Ridiculous' Essays on Social Media as Prez's Closest Allies Continue to Turn on Him Amid Iran War
April 22 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Critics of Donald Trump are waiting for the TL;DR versions of his rambling Truth Social musings, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as naysayers insist the president is quickly unraveling.
Trump has been on a tear online, often posting lengthy diatribes, while some of his closest allies continue to turn on him.
Trump's Temper Tantrums
On Wednesday, April 22, Trump spent much of his day sharing his personal opinions on everything from regretting the Supreme Court justices he appointed to celebrating the ratings "juggernaut" that was the last season of The Apprentice.
Many of his posts would put the normal character limits on X to shame, including one bashing the "Democrat Justices" on the Supreme Court.
For those who want the Cliffs Notes version, the 79-year-old's very last line summed up his ire: "I put certain people on the Supreme Court who totally misrepresented who they were, and the true ideology for which they stand!"
'Raving Like a Lunatic'
The president made his point in no fewer than 340 words, while many have called for him to just shut up.
"Who is reading all this s--t? These essays are getting ridiculous," one person blasted on X while sharing Trump's post. "MAGA is dead."
Others agreed with them in the comments, with one user responding, "It's like when a guilty person word vomits. Embarrassing for him. Awakening for the country."
Another warned, "Don't do it, man. I tried reading his mess, and I could feel my IQ slipping away in real time."
One critic raged, "Can't read Trump's nonsense. Does he even know what he means? Raving like a lunatic."
While one congratulated, "Bat-s--t crazy Grampa figured out how to use Chat."
Joe Rogan V. Trump
Trump isn't just getting criticized by his opponents. Many of his one-time closest allies and supporters have lined up to turn in their MAGA cards.
Perhaps none of his defectors has loomed larger than outspoken podcaster Joe Rogan, whose endorsement of Trump was credited in helping the businessman retake the White House.
The former Newsradio star is singing a different tune now and has been very vocal about his objections to the war in Iran.
"It just seems so insane based on what he ran on," Rogan exclaimed during one recent episode. "I mean, this is why a lot of people feel betrayed, right?"
The 58-year-old continued: "He ran on no more wars, end these stupid, senseless wars, and then we have one that we can't even really clearly define why we did it. It just doesn’t make any sense to me."
Megyn Kelly and Tucker Carlson United
Rogan has been joined in the awakening by fellow far-right commentators Megyn Kelly and Tucker Carlson, who each took time on their respective shows to bash Trump.
Speaking on The Megyn Kelly Show, the SiriusXM host blasted Trump for claiming a controversial image of himself as Jesus was actually intended to depict a doctor – an explanation she flatly rejected.
"It was such a f--king lie!" Kelly raged. "So obvious – he wouldn't stand by the me – okay, take it down. Just say you're sorry or don't say you're sorry. Take it down. But don't try to gaslight us! We can see!"
Meanwhile, Carlson issued his own mea culpa, framing his support for Trump as something he'll struggle to live with.
"So I do think it's like a moment to wrestle with our own consciences," Carlson said. "You know, we'll be tormented by it for a long time. I will be."
He then issued a direct apology: "I want to say I'm sorry for misleading people. It was not intentional. That's all I’ll say."