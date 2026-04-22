Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

'MAGA Is Dead': Trump Urged to Stop Posting 'Ridiculous' Essays on Social Media as Prez's Closest Allies Continue to Turn on Him Amid Iran War 

donald trump
Source: mega; @realDonaldTrump/truthsocial

Donald Trump is being criticized for his endlessly long social media posts.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 22 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Critics of Donald Trump are waiting for the TL;DR versions of his rambling Truth Social musings, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as naysayers insist the president is quickly unraveling.

Trump has been on a tear online, often posting lengthy diatribes, while some of his closest allies continue to turn on him.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump's Temper Tantrums

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Donald Trump
Source: Mega

The president has shared his extended opinions on late night posting sprees.

On Wednesday, April 22, Trump spent much of his day sharing his personal opinions on everything from regretting the Supreme Court justices he appointed to celebrating the ratings "juggernaut" that was the last season of The Apprentice.

Many of his posts would put the normal character limits on X to shame, including one bashing the "Democrat Justices" on the Supreme Court.

For those who want the Cliffs Notes version, the 79-year-old's very last line summed up his ire: "I put certain people on the Supreme Court who totally misrepresented who they were, and the true ideology for which they stand!"

Article continues below advertisement

'Raving Like a Lunatic'

Donald Trump
Source: mega

Critics want the president to take it easy and quit the with the lengthy posts.

The president made his point in no fewer than 340 words, while many have called for him to just shut up.

"Who is reading all this s--t? These essays are getting ridiculous," one person blasted on X while sharing Trump's post. "MAGA is dead."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @EvanAKilgore/X

Others agreed with them in the comments, with one user responding, "It's like when a guilty person word vomits. Embarrassing for him. Awakening for the country."

Another warned, "Don't do it, man. I tried reading his mess, and I could feel my IQ slipping away in real time."

One critic raged, "Can't read Trump's nonsense. Does he even know what he means? Raving like a lunatic."

While one congratulated, "Bat-s--t crazy Grampa figured out how to use Chat."

Article continues below advertisement

Joe Rogan V. Trump

Photo of Joe Rogan
Source: @powerfuljre/youtube

Joe Rogan has backed away from being Trump's bestie.

Trump isn't just getting criticized by his opponents. Many of his one-time closest allies and supporters have lined up to turn in their MAGA cards.

Perhaps none of his defectors has loomed larger than outspoken podcaster Joe Rogan, whose endorsement of Trump was credited in helping the businessman retake the White House.

The former Newsradio star is singing a different tune now and has been very vocal about his objections to the war in Iran.

"It just seems so insane based on what he ran on," Rogan exclaimed during one recent episode. "I mean, this is why a lot of people feel betrayed, right?"

The 58-year-old continued: "He ran on no more wars, end these stupid, senseless wars, and then we have one that we can't even really clearly define why we did it. It just doesn’t make any sense to me."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
image of Lara Trump and Ivanka Trump

Trump Family Feud: Eric's Wife Lara Awkwardly Throws Shade at Sister-in-Law Ivanka on MAGA Podcast

emily hart

Top MAGA Influencer's True Identity Exposed After Racking Up Millions of Followers with Patriotic Bikini Photos and Gun-Toting Content

Megyn Kelly and Tucker Carlson United

Megyn Kelly and Tucker Carlson
Source: MegynKelly/YouTube, Tucker Carlson Network/YouTube

Megyn Kelly and Tucker Carlson have also had beef with their former idol.

Rogan has been joined in the awakening by fellow far-right commentators Megyn Kelly and Tucker Carlson, who each took time on their respective shows to bash Trump.

Speaking on The Megyn Kelly Show, the SiriusXM host blasted Trump for claiming a controversial image of himself as Jesus was actually intended to depict a doctor – an explanation she flatly rejected.

"It was such a f--king lie!" Kelly raged. "So obvious – he wouldn't stand by the me – okay, take it down. Just say you're sorry or don't say you're sorry. Take it down. But don't try to gaslight us! We can see!"

Meanwhile, Carlson issued his own mea culpa, framing his support for Trump as something he'll struggle to live with.

"So I do think it's like a moment to wrestle with our own consciences," Carlson said. "You know, we'll be tormented by it for a long time. I will be."

He then issued a direct apology: "I want to say I'm sorry for misleading people. It was not intentional. That's all I’ll say."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.