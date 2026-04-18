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Home > News > Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims Trump Showed 'No Compassion' and Blamed Her as Death Threats Targeted Her Family After She Left Congress

split image of Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene
Source: mega; @Piers Morgan Uncensored/YouTube

Marjorie Taylor Greene said Donald Trump showed 'no compassion' when she warned him about death threats against her family.

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April 18 2026, Published 4:35 p.m. ET

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Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke out about a chilling exchange with Donald Trump, claiming the president showed "no compassion" when she warned him about death threats targeting her family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Appearing on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Greene alleged Trump instead blamed her, even as threats escalated to one of her children.

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Intense Threats

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image of Greene claimed Trump blamed her as threats escalated to one of her children.
Source: @Piers Morgan Uncensored/YouTube

Greene claimed Trump blamed her as threats escalated to one of her children.

Greene told host Piers Morgan she reached out to top officials, including FBI Director Kash Patel, after the situation intensified.

"And I was so upset over death threats on my children because of him," she said, claiming some of the threats echoed Trump's own rhetoric, including calling her a "traitor."

"I'm not a traitor to my country. Standing up for rape victims doesn't make me a traitor," Greene added, referencing her push for transparency surrounding convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

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'No Compassion Whatsoever'

image of Greene said Trump's response marked the breaking point in their once-close relationship.
Source: @Piers Morgan Uncensored/YouTube

Greene said Trump's response marked the breaking point in their once-close relationship.

According to Greene, she personally alerted Trump to the threats, but his response stunned her.

"What did he say to you?" Morgan asked.

"He had no compassion for death threats on my children. He blamed me basically that if my son were to get killed, it would be my fault," Greene claimed.

She described the moment as a breaking point in their relationship.

"Some of my biggest political enemies would never say that to me," she said. "Democrats that I may have had disagreements with in Congress would have never said that to me. No one's ever said those types of words to me."

"I don't know what kind of person basically has no compassion or care to someone's child being threatened to be killed. It's just, it's unimaginable," Greene added.

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Source: @Piers Morgan Uncensored/YouTube

Greene said even her political opponents would never have responded the way Trump did.

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White House Fires Back

image of Their once-close alliance began to fracture in late 2025 over policy disagreements and the Epstein files.
Source: mega

Their once-close alliance began to fracture in late 2025 over policy disagreements and the Epstein files.

In a statement to The Hill, the White House sharply criticized Greene following her remarks.

A spokesperson described her as a "quitter" attempting to stay relevant by appearing on media outlets to attack the president.

"Unfortunately, Trump Derangement Syndrome has rotted former Congresswoman Greene's peanut-sized brain," spokesperson Davis Ingle said.

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From Ally to Outspoken Critic

image of Greene later resigned from Congress as her feud with Trump escalated publicly.
Source: mega

Greene later resigned from Congress as her feud with Trump escalated publicly.

Greene's once-close relationship with Trump began to unravel in late 2025, as she criticized his administration over issues including the handling of Epstein-related files, affordability concerns, and health care.

Their feud escalated publicly in November, when Trump pulled his endorsement and labeled her a "raging lunatic." Greene soon resigned early from Congress.

Since then, she has emerged as a vocal critic of Trump's foreign policy, particularly U.S. military actions involving Iran, which she has called a "betrayal" of his campaign promises.

Greene has even called for Trump to be removed from office under the 25th Amendment, though she acknowledged such a move is "extremely unlikely."

"Republicans serve Donald Trump as if he is some sort of cult leader," she said. "I don't know how anyone can't go against the president when he says such things as wiping out an entire civilization."

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