Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims Trump Showed 'No Compassion' and Blamed Her as Death Threats Targeted Her Family After She Left Congress

Appearing on Piers Morgan Uncensored , Greene alleged Trump instead blamed her, even as threats escalated to one of her children.

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke out about a chilling exchange with Donald Trump , claiming the president showed "no compassion" when she warned him about death threats targeting her family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Greene claimed Trump blamed her as threats escalated to one of her children.

"I'm not a traitor to my country. Standing up for rape victims doesn't make me a traitor," Greene added, referencing her push for transparency surrounding convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"And I was so upset over death threats on my children because of him," she said, claiming some of the threats echoed Trump's own rhetoric, including calling her a "traitor."

Greene told host Piers Morgan she reached out to top officials, including FBI Director Kash Patel , after the situation intensified.

According to Greene, she personally alerted Trump to the threats, but his response stunned her.

"What did he say to you?" Morgan asked.

"He had no compassion for death threats on my children. He blamed me basically that if my son were to get killed, it would be my fault," Greene claimed.

She described the moment as a breaking point in their relationship.

"Some of my biggest political enemies would never say that to me," she said. "Democrats that I may have had disagreements with in Congress would have never said that to me. No one's ever said those types of words to me."

"I don't know what kind of person basically has no compassion or care to someone's child being threatened to be killed. It's just, it's unimaginable," Greene added.