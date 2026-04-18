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Home > News > Donald Trump

FBI Director Kash Patel 'Freaked Out' After Thinking Donald Trump Fired Him Over Login Glitch as Job Hangs in the Balance

split image of Donald Trump and Kash Patel
Source: mega

Kash Patel was thrown into panic after a login issue made him think he had been fired.

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April 18 2026, Published 11:15 a.m. ET

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FBI Director Kash Patel was left rattled after a technical issue briefly convinced him he had been ousted from his role, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to a report from The Atlantic, Patel struggled to access the bureau's internal system as he prepared to leave work on April 10.

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Panic Spreads Through the FBI

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image of The FBI director reportedly scrambled to alert aides he was no longer in charge.
Source: mega

The FBI director reportedly scrambled to alert aides he was no longer in charge.

The login failure quickly escalated into panic, with the director allegedly fearing he had been abruptly fired by President Donald Trump.

Believing his time at the bureau had come to an end, Patel began urgently contacting aides and allies, telling them he had been removed from his position.

Sources familiar with the situation described his reaction as a "freak-out," saying he scrambled to alert those around him that he was no longer in charge.

The claims quickly rippled through the FBI and even reached Capitol Hill. Lawmakers and officials began seeking answers as confusion mounted.

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Confusion Reaches the White House

image of Confusion spread through the bureau and reached the White House within hours.
Source: mega

Confusion spread through the bureau and reached the White House within hours.

As word spread, the uncertainty triggered a wave of calls to the White House from both bureau officials and members of Congress, all trying to determine who was leading the nation's top law enforcement agency.

Despite the chaos, Patel had not been fired and remains in his role.

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Bombshell Claims About Behavior

image of The incident came as Patel's job security was already under scrutiny.
Source: mega

The incident came as Patel's job security was already under scrutiny.

The incident comes amid broader speculation about Patel's future.

Earlier reporting indicated he could be among several administration officials at risk of being replaced, raising questions about how secure his position truly is.

The same report also included allegations about Patel's conduct outside the office, claiming he has, at times, consumed alcohol to the point of visible intoxication in public settings, including private clubs in Washington, D.C., and Las Vegas.

Sources familiar with his schedule said some meetings were delayed or reshuffled following late nights. In more serious situations, members of his security detail allegedly had difficulty waking or reaching him.

At one point, officials even discussed using "breaching equipment" — tools typically reserved for forced entry in high-risk operations — after Patel was unresponsive behind locked doors.

The FBI has strongly denied the claims. Erica Knight, a bureau spokesperson, dismissed the report as "fabricated" and said a lawsuit is being filed.

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image of The FBI denied the claims and said the report was 'fabricated.'
Source: mega

The FBI denied the claims and said the report was 'fabricated.'

The report also referenced a locker room celebration involving the U.S. men’s hockey team, where Patel was seen drinking beer, a moment that reportedly drew frustration from Trump.

Patel addressed the moment on X, writing, "For the very concerned media – yes, I love America and was extremely humbled when my friends, the newly minted Gold Medal winners on Team USA, invited me into the locker room to celebrate this historic moment with the boys- Greatest country on earth and greatest sport on earth."

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