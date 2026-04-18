FBI Director Kash Patel 'Freaked Out' After Thinking Donald Trump Fired Him Over Login Glitch as Job Hangs in the Balance

The login failure quickly escalated into panic, with the director allegedly fearing he had been abruptly fired by President Donald Trump.

Believing his time at the bureau had come to an end, Patel began urgently contacting aides and allies, telling them he had been removed from his position.

Sources familiar with the situation described his reaction as a "freak-out," saying he scrambled to alert those around him that he was no longer in charge.

The claims quickly rippled through the FBI and even reached Capitol Hill. Lawmakers and officials began seeking answers as confusion mounted.