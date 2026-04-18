EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Celebrity Scams Exposed — How Fraudsters Posed as World's Most Famous Faces to Swindle Gullible Fans
April 18 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
Public service announcement: A-list actors will never ask you for money online!
RadarOnline.com reveals con artists who posed as these stars to swindle fans
Jennifer Aniston
Despite admitting he knew the image pictured here was photoshopped, a 71-year-old Minnesota man still sent money to a person claiming to be Friends actress, Jennifer Aniston, 57, because he believed they were in a romantic relationship. Another victim bought a tuxedo to attend her birthday in Los Angeles.
Brad Pitt
"At first I said to myself that it was fake, that it's ridiculous," a French woman named Anne said of being contacted by someone claiming to be 62-year-old actor Ben Affleck's mother asking for a loan to cover his medical bills for kidney cancer.
But these AI-generated images somehow convinced her – and Anne sent nearly $800,000. Pitt's rep reminded fans he doesn't use social media.
Johnny Depp
"Today, AI can create the illusion of my face and voice. But neither I, nor my team, will ask you for money or your personal information," Johnny Depp, 62, warned fans on Instagram last year after dozens of women (like the one at left) gave away thousands of dollars because they thought he was in love with them.
Tom Hanks
"There are multiple ads over the internet falsely using my name, likeness and voice promoting miracle cures and wonder drugs. These ads have been created without my consent, fraudulently and through AI. Do not lose your hard-earned money," Tom Hanks, 69, wrote on Instagram last year.
He issued a similar warning in 2023.
Keanu Reeves
"I don't blame anyone but myself," said a San Diego widow who's living in her car after losing her life savings because she thought she was dating Keanu Reeves, 61.
The scammers even sent a fake driver's license, which is circulating online, as "proof."
Reeves doesn't use social media.