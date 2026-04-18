EXCLUSIVE: Jada Pinkett Smith Drunk on Ted Danson! How Will Smith's Wife Has a Bizarre Thirst for Aging 'Cheers' Star
April 18 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Married Matrix star Jada Pinkett Smith has carried on a close, below-the-radar friendship with Ted Danson, and a source insisted she's got a bizarre but intense crush on the Cheers legend even though he's old enough to be her dad.
The 54-year-old mom of two kids in their mid-20s with longtime hubby Will Smith became pals with 24-years-older Danson, 78, when she directed him in a movie 17 years ago and a friendship and crush followed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Jada Drawn to Soft-Spoken Alphas
"It's pretty simple – Jada has a 'type.' Jada loves a soft-spoken alpha male, a masculine guy with a soft side," said the insider.
"That's who the late rapper Tupac Shakur was to her when they were growing up together, that's who Will Smith seemed to be when he first wooed her 30 years ago, and that's who boyfriend August Alsina was when they had their infamous 'entanglement.'
"And that's who Ted Danson was when they worked together on Jada's movie The Human Contract, a job Ted did at a major discount from his usual asking price because he and Jada hit it off so well."
The 2008 flick, which Jada wrote, directed and had a small role in, is about a successful corporate type with a dark secret befriending a free-spirited stranger who encourages him to dump his stuffy lifestyle for a life of reckless abandon.
While it stars Jason Clarke and Spanish actress Paz Vega, Danson has a substantial role.
Working close with the iconic TV actor, who's been wed to actress Mary Steenburgen, 73, since 1995, led to a friendship, insisted the insider.
Jada Admits Crush on Ted
The source said: "Of course, Jada had a crush on him. She still thinks he's one of the most handsome leading men Hollywood has ever seen and openly tells people that.
"But Ted is also famously loyal to his wife and Jada loves and respects her too.
"Jada's not a homewrecker unless it's her own home she's wrecking."