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Home > Exclusives > Jada Pinkett Smith
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EXCLUSIVE: Jada Pinkett Smith Drunk on Ted Danson! How Will Smith's Wife Has a Bizarre Thirst for Aging 'Cheers' Star

jada pinkett smith goes wild ted danson eyes cheers star
Source: MEGA

Jada Pinkett Smith goes wild for Ted Danson and shows a bizarre thirst for 'Cheers' star.

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April 18 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

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Married Matrix star Jada Pinkett Smith has carried on a close, below-the-radar friendship with Ted Danson, and a source insisted she's got a bizarre but intense crush on the Cheers legend even though he's old enough to be her dad.

The 54-year-old mom of two kids in their mid-20s with longtime hubby Will Smith became pals with 24-years-older Danson, 78, when she directed him in a movie 17 years ago and a friendship and crush followed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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Jada Drawn to Soft-Spoken Alphas

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An insider claims Jada Pinkett Smith developed a crush on Ted Danson after working together on 'The Human Contract.'
Source: MEGA

An insider claims Jada Pinkett Smith developed a crush on Ted Danson after working together on 'The Human Contract.'

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"It's pretty simple – Jada has a 'type.' Jada loves a soft-spoken alpha male, a masculine guy with a soft side," said the insider.

"That's who the late rapper Tupac Shakur was to her when they were growing up together, that's who Will Smith seemed to be when he first wooed her 30 years ago, and that's who boyfriend August Alsina was when they had their infamous 'entanglement.'

"And that's who Ted Danson was when they worked together on Jada's movie The Human Contract, a job Ted did at a major discount from his usual asking price because he and Jada hit it off so well."

The 2008 flick, which Jada wrote, directed and had a small role in, is about a successful corporate type with a dark secret befriending a free-spirited stranger who encourages him to dump his stuffy lifestyle for a life of reckless abandon.

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Ted Danson reportedly formed a close friendship with Jada Pinkett Smith while starring in her 2008 film 'The Human Contract.'
Source: MEGA

Ted Danson reportedly formed a close friendship with Jada Pinkett Smith while starring in her 2008 film 'The Human Contract.'

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While it stars Jason Clarke and Spanish actress Paz Vega, Danson has a substantial role.

Working close with the iconic TV actor, who's been wed to actress Mary Steenburgen, 73, since 1995, led to a friendship, insisted the insider.

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Jada Admits Crush on Ted

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The source says Ted Danson has remained loyal to Mary Steenburgen despite Jada Pinkett Smith's long-standing admiration.
Source: MEGA

The source says Ted Danson has remained loyal to Mary Steenburgen despite Jada Pinkett Smith's long-standing admiration.

The source said: "Of course, Jada had a crush on him. She still thinks he's one of the most handsome leading men Hollywood has ever seen and openly tells people that.

"But Ted is also famously loyal to his wife and Jada loves and respects her too.

"Jada's not a homewrecker unless it's her own home she's wrecking."

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