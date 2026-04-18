EXCLUSIVE: Jada Pinkett Smith Drunk on Ted Danson! How Will Smith's Wife Has a Bizarre Thirst for Aging 'Cheers' Star

"It's pretty simple – Jada has a 'type.' Jada loves a soft-spoken alpha male, a masculine guy with a soft side," said the insider.

"That's who the late rapper Tupac Shakur was to her when they were growing up together, that's who Will Smith seemed to be when he first wooed her 30 years ago, and that's who boyfriend August Alsina was when they had their infamous 'entanglement.'

"And that's who Ted Danson was when they worked together on Jada's movie The Human Contract, a job Ted did at a major discount from his usual asking price because he and Jada hit it off so well."

The 2008 flick, which Jada wrote, directed and had a small role in, is about a successful corporate type with a dark secret befriending a free-spirited stranger who encourages him to dump his stuffy lifestyle for a life of reckless abandon.