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EXCLUSIVE: 'Scrubs' Bolsters Zach Braff's Big Ego — How Show Comeback is 'Going Straight to Leading Man's Head'

'Scrubs' comeback has fueled Zach Braff's ego, as insiders claim fame is going to his head.
Source: MEGA

'Scrubs' comeback has fueled Zach Braff's ego, as insiders claim fame is going to his head.

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April 18 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

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The revival of Scrubs is a certified smash – and insiders said leading man Zach Braff is letting the success go straight to his head, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Zach was always a little arrogant," one source shared. "Now? He's unbearable."

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Hit Sitcom Success Fuels Ego as Crew Spots Troubling Behavior Shift

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Insiders claimed Zach Braff has become more demanding following the success of 'Scrubs.'
Source: MEGA

Insiders claimed Zach Braff has become more demanding following the success of 'Scrubs.'

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According to multiple insiders, the new sitcom's massive showing has amplified the problem.

"It's made him worse," another source claimed. "More demanding, less collaborative – and very aware that the spotlight is back on him."

Crew members are starting to notice the shift, sources said.

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A source said crew members are noticing a shift in Braff's behavior on the 'Scrubs' revival set.
Source: MEGA

A source said crew members are noticing a shift in Braff's behavior on the 'Scrubs' revival set.

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"There's definitely a different energy now," one source confided. "The vibe around him isn't as easy. People are walking on eggshells."

Another insider said: "His ego could become the real storyline if it keeps growing."

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