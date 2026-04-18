EXCLUSIVE: 'Scrubs' Bolsters Zach Braff's Big Ego — How Show Comeback is 'Going Straight to Leading Man's Head'
April 18 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
The revival of Scrubs is a certified smash – and insiders said leading man Zach Braff is letting the success go straight to his head, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Zach was always a little arrogant," one source shared. "Now? He's unbearable."
Hit Sitcom Success Fuels Ego as Crew Spots Troubling Behavior Shift
According to multiple insiders, the new sitcom's massive showing has amplified the problem.
"It's made him worse," another source claimed. "More demanding, less collaborative – and very aware that the spotlight is back on him."
Crew members are starting to notice the shift, sources said.
Tense Set Vibe Grows as Star’s Ego Keeps Rising
"There's definitely a different energy now," one source confided. "The vibe around him isn't as easy. People are walking on eggshells."
Another insider said: "His ego could become the real storyline if it keeps growing."