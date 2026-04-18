Radar Reveals Why Tom Cruise Can't Find Love After Three Divorces And String Of Dud Relationships

The one thing that's missing: Someone to share his charmed life with.

His most recent relationship – 37-year-old actress Ana de Armas – ended in October 2025 after nearly a year. He's been divorced three times (from Mimi Rogers in 1990, Nicole Kidman in 2001 and Katie Holmes in 2013) and has struck out with beauties like Penélope Cruz and his Mission: Impossible costar Hayley Atwell.

A source told RadarOnline.com (who shares Isabella, 33, and Connor, 31, with Kidman and a 20-year-old daughter with Holmes) can be his own worst enemy when it comes to love – he's a self-admitted workaholic with a strict adherence to Scientology and an inability to stay in one place very long.

"Tom's work will always come first, regardless of who he's dating," said the source. "That's been a major issue over the years. He puts on a brave face," added the source, "but he's clearly lonely right now."

The four-time Oscar nominee is known for his intense approach to romance. He reportedly spent more than $11,000 to impress de Armas on a trip to the U.K., complete with a private helicopter ride, and gifted her a bespoke perfume custom-made in France for her in July.

He wooed Holmes by sending a rose-and-chocolates-filled limousine to her home, and proposed to her at the Eiffel Tower in Paris just two months into their relationship. While such wooing can be giddy, it can also be, well, a lot. "He's so hyper-intense with the women he's dating," explained the source. "The way he jumps into everything can be a turn-off."