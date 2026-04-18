Radar Reveals Why Tom Cruise Can't Find Love After Three Divorces And String Of Dud Relationships
April 18 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Tom Cruise sure seems like a man who has it all. He's an in-demand A-lister worth an estimated $600 million and owns multiple homes, including a $10 million, two-story luxury penthouse in Clearwater, Fla., RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After four decades in Hollywood, he's still at the top of his game with five buzzy projects in the works, including another Top Gun installment and a film with four-time Oscar-winning director Alejandro G. Iñárritu. And, at 63, the super-active star – who famously performs all his own stunts – is still in peak physical condition and as handsome as ever.
Coming In Hot
The one thing that's missing: Someone to share his charmed life with.
His most recent relationship – 37-year-old actress Ana de Armas – ended in October 2025 after nearly a year. He's been divorced three times (from Mimi Rogers in 1990, Nicole Kidman in 2001 and Katie Holmes in 2013) and has struck out with beauties like Penélope Cruz and his Mission: Impossible costar Hayley Atwell.
A source told RadarOnline.com (who shares Isabella, 33, and Connor, 31, with Kidman and a 20-year-old daughter with Holmes) can be his own worst enemy when it comes to love – he's a self-admitted workaholic with a strict adherence to Scientology and an inability to stay in one place very long.
"Tom's work will always come first, regardless of who he's dating," said the source. "That's been a major issue over the years. He puts on a brave face," added the source, "but he's clearly lonely right now."
The four-time Oscar nominee is known for his intense approach to romance. He reportedly spent more than $11,000 to impress de Armas on a trip to the U.K., complete with a private helicopter ride, and gifted her a bespoke perfume custom-made in France for her in July.
He wooed Holmes by sending a rose-and-chocolates-filled limousine to her home, and proposed to her at the Eiffel Tower in Paris just two months into their relationship. While such wooing can be giddy, it can also be, well, a lot. "He's so hyper-intense with the women he's dating," explained the source. "The way he jumps into everything can be a turn-off."
No Days Off
Perhaps because he comes off as more interested in impressing than in getting to know the women he's with. "Tom's the master of grand gestures, he loves to whisk women away in his private jet and treat them like princesses," said the source, likening the actor's behavior to "high-end love bombing."
When the novelty wears off – or the women want to get closer without the bells and whistles – he loses interest. "Tom's better at the big, grand gestures than he is at day-to-day intimacy," said the source. "That's his Achilles' heel."
Then there's his hectic schedule. "I work seven days a week. I live on movie sets and editing rooms and that's been my life," he told Entertainment Tonight in May.
"I just finished another movie [and] I have four other movies that we're lining up."
Indeed, in 2023, director Steven Spielberg credited the actor with single-handedly saving the movie industry's "ass" post-pandemic.
Said the source: "Tom would freely admit that he's married to his career."
His devotion to Scientology – he's a longtime member of the controversial church – also limits his prospects. "Some women who date Tom are worried they'll also need to join," explained the source.
The late Mike Rinder, a former Scientologist who cohosted A&E's Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, wrote in his 2022 memoir that the organization "created a distance" between Tom and Kidman prior to their split, and it was widely reported Holmes left Tom to escape Scientology's hold.
"It's such a crucial part of his life and shapes his every decision," said the source.
Family Man
He's turned to Isabella and Connor to fend off loneliness.
"He's counting on them to be by his side during this next chapter," said the source.
Tom recently left his home in London after a nearby robbery at a Rolex store; the source said he's trying to convince Isabella and her husband, Max Parker, to follow him to Florida.
But he hasn't given up on finding the one.
"He's putting the bad run down to bad luck," said the source, "and trying to not let it get him down."