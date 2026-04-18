EXCLUSIVE: Secrets Behind the Making of 'Gone With the Wind' Finally Revealed — Including the Struggles That Nearly Totally Derailed Cinema Classic

He got so panicked, she said: "One day he confided in me, 'Olivia, I can't do it. I'm just going to have to quit.' I convinced him that tears denoted strength of character, not weakness. It turned out to be one of the most memorable scenes in the movie."

The truth is, at that moment, or at many others during the making of the epic 1939 Civil War extravaganza, the film could have fallen apart. But against all odds, the pieces fell into place and it became one of the greatest movies ever made – and one of the most expensive at $4.25million.

"The casting, the cinematography, the music, the production values, the screenplay – it's just the epitome of golden age Hollywood," said John Wiley, author of The Scarlett Letters: The Making of the Film Gone With the Wind.

Now, members of the cast and those closest to them open up to Closer about the behind-the-scenes drama, controversies and jealousies that threatened to ruin the film. Plus, we present never-before-seen photos of the movie that changed Hollywood.

Margaret Mitchell's 1936 novel earned a Pulitzer Prize and was a massive bestseller. And as a result, everyone had an opinion about who should play charming Rhett Butler and Southern vixen Scarlett O'Hara.

Mitchell herself reportedly got so fed up with the debate, she joked Groucho Marx embodied Butler's qualities best. But the book's fans unanimously called for handsome, 38-year-old Gable.