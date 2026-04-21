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Home > News > Tucker Carlson

'I'm Sorry for Misleading People': Tucker Carlson Admits He'll Be 'Tormented for a Long Time' Over 'Playing a Role' in Getting Trump Elected

split image of Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump
Source: @realstewpeters/X; mega

Tucker Carlson admitted he felt responsible for helping Donald Trump return to power.

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April 21 2026, Published 10:47 a.m. ET

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Tucker Carlson issued a rare apology for his role in helping Donald Trump return to power, admitting he’ll be "tormented for a long time" over it, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former Fox News host said he and "millions" of supporters are "implicated" in Trump's presidency as he grappled with his role in his return to power.

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'The Reason This is Happening'

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image of The former Fox News host said he would be 'tormented' as he reflected on his past support.
Source: @realstewpeters/X

The former Fox News host said he would be 'tormented' as he reflected on his past support.

Carlson didn't shy away from assigning blame, including to himself.

"You and I and everyone else who supported him — you wrote speeches for him, I campaigned for him — I mean, we're implicated in this for sure," he said during The Tucker Carlson Show, speaking to his brother Buckley.

He doubled down, adding: "In very small ways, but in real ways, you and me and millions of people like us are the reason this is happening right now."

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Source: @realstewpeters/X

Carlson acknowledged there were warning signs about Trump that he and others overlooked.

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Tucker Carlson Issues an Apology

image of The apology quickly turned into criticism, with Carlson questioning Trump's character and loyalty.
Source: mega

The apology quickly turned into criticism, with Carlson questioning Trump's character and loyalty.

The conservative commentator framed his support for Trump as something he'll struggle to live with.

"So I do think it's like a moment to wrestle with our own consciences," Carlson said. "You know, we'll be tormented by it for a long time. I will be."

He then issued a direct apology: "I want to say I'm sorry for misleading people. It was not intentional. That's all I’ll say."

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Critical Warning Signs Ignored

image of The comments came as Carlson's long-running feud with Trump showed no signs of cooling.
Source: mega

The comments came as Carlson's long-running feud with Trump showed no signs of cooling.

Carlson acknowledged that concerns about Trump existed long before his latest criticism.

"But the question is, what is this?" he said. "Was this always the plan? You don't want to be a conspiracy nut but, like, clearly there were signs of low character. We knew that."

He suggested those red flags were overlooked at the time, despite being apparent.

The apology quickly turned into pointed criticism of Trump himself.

"The only people he has been loyal to are the neocons and his donors," Carlson claimed, questioning the president's priorities.

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Drama Escalates With Son's Exit From Vance's Team

image of As the tensions persisted, Carlson's son stepped down from his role with Vice President JD Vance.
Source: mega

As the tensions persisted, Carlson's son stepped down from his role with Vice President JD Vance.

Amid Carlson's public apology and Trump's ongoing barrage of social media attacks, the political drama extended to the next generation.

Carlson's son, Buckley, quietly stepped down from his role as deputy press secretary to Vice President J.D. Vance, marking a notable shift within the family's political orbit.

While officials insisted the move had been planned for months, the timing raised eyebrows as tensions between Carlson and Trump reached a boiling point.

Buckley had remained in the role to ensure a smooth transition, but his exit came just as his father publicly distanced himself from Trump, and as the president ramped up his personal attacks.

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