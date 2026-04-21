'I'm Sorry for Misleading People': Tucker Carlson Admits He'll Be 'Tormented for a Long Time' Over 'Playing a Role' in Getting Trump Elected

The former Fox News host said he and "millions" of supporters are "implicated" in Trump's presidency as he grappled with his role in his return to power.

Tucker Carlson issued a rare apology for his role in helping Donald Trump return to power, admitting he’ll be "tormented for a long time" over it, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former Fox News host said he would be 'tormented' as he reflected on his past support.

He doubled down, adding: "In very small ways, but in real ways, you and me and millions of people like us are the reason this is happening right now."

"You and I and everyone else who supported him — you wrote speeches for him, I campaigned for him — I mean, we're implicated in this for sure," he said during The Tucker Carlson Show , speaking to his brother Buckley.

Carlson didn't shy away from assigning blame, including to himself.

Carlson acknowledged there were warning signs about Trump that he and others overlooked.

TUCKER CARLSON: “I’ll be tormented for a long time by the fact that I played a role in getting Donald Trump elected. And I want to say that I’m sorry for misleading people.” This is a very humble and honest statement. Big respect to Tucker. pic.twitter.com/dyMgrsRAP8

The apology quickly turned into criticism, with Carlson questioning Trump's character and loyalty.

He then issued a direct apology: "I want to say I'm sorry for misleading people. It was not intentional. That's all I’ll say."

"So I do think it's like a moment to wrestle with our own consciences," Carlson said. "You know, we'll be tormented by it for a long time. I will be."

The conservative commentator framed his support for Trump as something he'll struggle to live with.

The comments came as Carlson's long-running feud with Trump showed no signs of cooling.

Carlson acknowledged that concerns about Trump existed long before his latest criticism.

"But the question is, what is this?" he said. "Was this always the plan? You don't want to be a conspiracy nut but, like, clearly there were signs of low character. We knew that."

He suggested those red flags were overlooked at the time, despite being apparent.

The apology quickly turned into pointed criticism of Trump himself.

"The only people he has been loyal to are the neocons and his donors," Carlson claimed, questioning the president's priorities.