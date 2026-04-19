Tucker Carlson's Son Quits J.D. Vance's Team as Trump Feud With Dad Explodes

Buckley Carlson, who served as deputy press secretary to Vice President J.D. Vance , has left his position to launch a political consulting firm, according to a report from Politico.

Tucker Carlson 's son has officially stepped away from his role in the White House as tensions between his father and Donald Trump continue to escalate, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While Buckley's departure comes at a particularly heated moment in his father's feud with Donald, officials insist the move had been in the works for months.

"Buckley first informed the VP's office of his intention to depart in December," a Vance official told Politico.

The deputy press secretary ultimately stayed on longer "to ensure a smooth transition," the source added, suggesting the timing was coincidental, even as outside observers point to the growing political drama surrounding his family.