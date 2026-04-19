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Home > News > Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson's Son Quits J.D. Vance's Team as Trump Feud With Dad Explodes

split image of Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson
Source: mega

Tucker Carlson's son Buckley Carlson stepped down from his role in J.D. Vance's office.

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April 19 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

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Tucker Carlson's son has officially stepped away from his role in the White House as tensions between his father and Donald Trump continue to escalate, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Buckley Carlson, who served as deputy press secretary to Vice President J.D. Vance, has left his position to launch a political consulting firm, according to a report from Politico.

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Planned Exit, But Timing Raises Eyebrows

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image of Buckley Carlson left the White House to launch a political consulting firm.
Source: mega

Buckley Carlson left the White House to launch a political consulting firm.

While Buckley's departure comes at a particularly heated moment in his father's feud with Donald, officials insist the move had been in the works for months.

"Buckley first informed the VP's office of his intention to depart in December," a Vance official told Politico.

The deputy press secretary ultimately stayed on longer "to ensure a smooth transition," the source added, suggesting the timing was coincidental, even as outside observers point to the growing political drama surrounding his family.

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Donald and Tucker's Relationship Turns Toxic

image of His exit came as Donald Trump's feud with Tucker intensified.
Source: mega

His exit came as Donald Trump's feud with Tucker intensified.

Buckley's exit comes as his father, Tucker, has transformed from a Donald ally into one of his most vocal conservative critics.

The former Fox News host has repeatedly clashed with the president, particularly over foreign policy decisions, including the U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran earlier this year.

According to The New York Times, Tucker even met with Donald in the Oval Office three times in an attempt to dissuade him from launching the attack.

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'How Dare You?'

image of Tucker had become an outspoken critic of Donald in recent weeks.
Source: mega

Tucker had become an outspoken critic of Donald in recent weeks.

Tucker's criticism didn’t stop there.

After Donald posted a profanity-laced Easter message on Truth Social, Tucker publicly rebuked the president during an April 6 podcast episode.

"How dare you speak that way on Easter morning to the country? Who do you think you are? You're tweeting out the f— word on Easter morning," he said.

He also slammed Donald for ending the message with "Praise be to Allah," calling it "mocking the religion of Iran."

"No decent person mocks other people's religions," Tucker added.

In another episode, Tucker accused Donald of crossing a line with AI-generated images portraying himself as a Christ-like figure.

"It's mockery," Tucker said. "He's mocking Jesus. He's making fun of Christianity."

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Donald Trump Fires Back With Personal Insults

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image of Donald publicly insulted Tucker as tensions between them grew.
Source: mega

Donald publicly insulted Tucker as tensions between them grew.

Donald, for his part, has responded with a series of blistering attacks.

In a recent Truth Social post, the president dismissed Tucker as a "Low IQ person," adding: "Always easy to beat, and highly overrated!!!"

The insult echoed similar jabs Donald has used against other political opponents.

Earlier this month, Donald went even further, claiming Tucker "couldn't even finish College" and was "a broken man when he got fired from Fox."

He added that Tucker "should see a good psychiatrist!"

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