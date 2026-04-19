EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals 'Brutal Dig at King Charles' In Prince Harry's Emotional Confession About His 'Traumatic' Parenthood

As RadarOnline.com has reported, Harry, 41, made the remarks while speaking at a Movember charity event in Melbourne during his tour of Australia with his wife, Meghan Markle , 44.

Prince Harry is facing claims he made a "brutal hidden dig" at King Charles after describing children as an "upgrade" on their parents during an emotional reflection on fatherhood .

"He is being seen as suggesting that children should surpass their parents emotionally and morally while discussing his trauma over being a parent – and that inevitably invites comparisons with King Charles."

Sources close to the event suggested the language used by Harry has been interpreted in some quarters as a veiled criticism of his father. "There is a growing view among royal watchers that Harry's 'upgrade' comment wasn't accidental, and was, in fact, a rather brutal dig at his father," one insider told us. "

His comments were framed as a deeply personal account of growth, but have since sparked debate over whether they carried a pointed subtext about his troubled relationship with Charles, 77.

Appearing alongside men's health expert Dr Zac Seidler, the duke spoke candidly about undergoing therapy to process the trauma of losing his mother, Princess Diana , who died aged 36 in a 1997 high-speed car crash in Paris, before becoming a father to Archie , now six, and Lilibet, four.

He also reflected on the early days of fatherhood, adding: "My wife was the one creating life, and I was there to witness it... I think for many guys, you try to think about what service can I provide at this point, because my work here is done to some extent."

Speaking at the event Down Under, he said: "Certainly from a therapy standpoint, you want to be the best version of yourself for your kids. And I knew that I had stuff from the past that I needed to deal with and therefore, prepare myself to basically cleanse myself of the past."

A second royal source added, "Given the history, people are reading this as a brutal dig. The implication being that Harry sees himself as breaking away from a flawed parental model, and that touches directly on Charles and his extremely turbulent relationship with Harry's mother, Diana."

The duke described how becoming a parent intensified his awareness of emotional responsibility. He went on: "And then when it comes back around again, I think the biggest tip that I was given, actually, from my therapist in the UK, was just be aware of how you feel once the baby is born."

Harry added: "Every single time I went to work, and I came back – if I was stressed, the moment that I held Archie, he would start crying... fatherhood is the most important and sort of transformational role that a guy can ever, can ever move into."

It was his broader philosophy on parenting, however, that has drawn the most scrutiny.

Harry said, "From my perspective, our kids are our upgrade. That's not how I was taught, but that was my take on it – not to say I was an upgrade of my dad or that my kids are an upgrade of me. That's the approach that I take, to know that with the world the way that it goes, the kids that we bring up in today's world need to be an upgrade."