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Home > News > Prince Harry

Prince Harry Admits Having to 'Cleanse Himself of the Past' Before Becoming a Father — As He Reveals Secret 'Disconnection' From Firstborn Son

picture of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry has spoken about being forced to 'cleanse himself of the past' before he became a father during mental health event Down Under.

April 16 2026, Published 10:45 a.m. ET

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Prince Harry claims he had to "cleanse" himself of the past before becoming a father.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duke of Sussex, 41, opened up about therapy sessions he experienced during a visit to a mental health summit in Melbourne, where he’s currently on tour with wife Meghan Markle.

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'Not Pointing Finger' At Parents

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picture of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Harry was keen to shut down issues with parents growing up.

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The event, which cost an eye-watering £960 to attend, also saw Harry compare his parenting skills to his own mother and father.

In the bid to avoid any controversy regarding his temperamental relationship with father King Charles, the Duke was quick to insist that he was not "pointing the finger" at his own parents, arguing that even someone with a perfect upbringing would want to improve on it for their own children.

Harry said: "I see parenting evolving over time. Our kids are our upgrade.

"Not to say that I upgraded my dad or that my kids upgraded me, but the kids that we bring up in today's world need to be upgraded."

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'Struggle' After Archie Birth

picture of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

The Duke of Sussex says it was initially tough after the birth of first child.

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On "cleansing himself of the past," he added: "Certainly from a therapy standpoint, you want to be the best version of yourself for your kids.

"And I knew that I had stuff from the past that I needed to deal with, and therefore prepare myself to basically cleanse myself of the past."

And Harry also admitted at times it was a "struggle" after Archie’s birth in 2019.

He said: "It's the most important and transformational role a guy can ever move into.

"The role, gives you purpose. Those days, weeks, after birth are a real struggle.

"If I was stressed, the moment I held Archie… he would notice it quicker than I could.

But Harry added that going to therapy helped him and was a "sign of strength, not weakness."

He said: "Don't ever let yourself get to the point where you are no use to anybody."

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Photo of Buckingham Palace, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: Mega

Harry and Meghan Markle's tour Down Under is a rehearsal for a future U.K. trip, according to sources.

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Meghan was nowhere to be seen as Harry flew solo at the event.

It is the couple's first visit to Australia since their headline-dominating rift with the Firm, which saw them leave the U.K. in 2020.

Insiders told how the four-day trip Down Under — where the King is head of state and royal news makes headlines — will be a dummy run and testing ground for a potential joint tour of the U.K.

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Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: Mega

The Sussexes' trip Down Under has been met by a muted response by Aussies.

A source told The Sun: "It is a significant joint tour and could prove to be a blueprint for future tours together of this type."

Their visit has already drawn criticism, with Victoria state opposition leader Jess Wilson condemning the use of taxpayers’ money to provide protection for the pair.

And while charitable causes, issues and organisations close to their hearts are central to the visit, as private citizens, the couple are free to personally profit from the trip.

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