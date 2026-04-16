Prince Harry Admits Having to 'Cleanse Himself of the Past' Before Becoming a Father — As He Reveals Secret 'Disconnection' From Firstborn Son

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duke of Sussex, 41, opened up about therapy sessions he experienced during a visit to a mental health summit in Melbourne, where he’s currently on tour with wife Meghan Markle .

Prince Harry claims he had to "cleanse" himself of the past before becoming a father.

Harry was keen to shut down issues with parents growing up.

"Not to say that I upgraded my dad or that my kids upgraded me, but the kids that we bring up in today's world need to be upgraded."

Harry said: "I see parenting evolving over time. Our kids are our upgrade.

In the bid to avoid any controversy regarding his temperamental relationship with father King Charles , the Duke was quick to insist that he was not "pointing the finger" at his own parents, arguing that even someone with a perfect upbringing would want to improve on it for their own children.

The event, which cost an eye-watering £960 to attend, also saw Harry compare his parenting skills to his own mother and father.

The Duke of Sussex says it was initially tough after the birth of first child.

On "cleansing himself of the past," he added: "Certainly from a therapy standpoint, you want to be the best version of yourself for your kids.

"And I knew that I had stuff from the past that I needed to deal with, and therefore prepare myself to basically cleanse myself of the past."

And Harry also admitted at times it was a "struggle" after Archie’s birth in 2019.

He said: "It's the most important and transformational role a guy can ever move into.

"The role, gives you purpose. Those days, weeks, after birth are a real struggle.

"If I was stressed, the moment I held Archie… he would notice it quicker than I could.

But Harry added that going to therapy helped him and was a "sign of strength, not weakness."

He said: "Don't ever let yourself get to the point where you are no use to anybody."