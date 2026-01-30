EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana Pinpointed Who Was to Blame For Collapse of Her Marriage to Charles… And It Wasn't Camilla

Yet royal biographer Ingrid Seward says Diana identified a different, less obvious culprit.

Speaking on the A Right Royal Podcast, Seward recalled a private conversation with Diana shortly before her death.

"She said to me just before she died, it wasn't Camilla," Seward said.

Quoting Diana directly, she added, Diana said: "It wasn't Camilla that ruined our marriage. It was the people around Charles."

Seward added the comment stayed with her. "And I could never unpick that comment and quite understand what it meant," she said. "But I also remember Diana's father saying how tricky the royal household was."

Seward went on to question the role of palace staff and courtiers, asking: "Are they just a load of overinflated egos in the royal household, or are they really trying to help?"