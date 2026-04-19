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Kyrsten Sinema Accused of Sending Towel Pic and Asking Married Bodyguard to Bring MDMA for 'Psychedelic Experience' in Bombshell Lawsuit

image of Krysten Sinema
Source: mega

Kyrsten Sinema was accused of having a relationship with her married bodyguard in a lawsuit filed by his estranged wife.

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April 19 2026, Published 4:35 p.m. ET

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Former U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema is facing explosive allegations in a lawsuit detailing an alleged affair with a married member of her security team, including claims she sent revealing photos and asked him to bring drugs on a work trip, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The bombshell claims are laid out in court filings brought by Heather Ammel, the estranged wife of Kyrsten's former bodyguard, Matthew Ammel.

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Towel Photo and Explicit Messages

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image of Court filings detailed alleged messages, photos, and intimate exchanges between Sinema and the security aide.
Source: mega

Court filings detailed alleged messages, photos, and intimate exchanges between Sinema and the security aide.

According to the lawsuit, seen by TMZ, Heather claims she discovered a series of messages between her husband and Kyrsten that suggested their relationship had crossed professional lines.

Among them was an alleged image of the former senator "wrapped in a towel," which she said "showed her bare upper back with cupping bruises."

The filing also claims the pair exchanged intimate messages, including discussing "having sex missionary style with the lights on."

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Alleged MDMA Request

image of The bodyguard's wife claimed the relationship contributed to the collapse of their 14-year marriage.
Source: mega

The bodyguard's wife claimed the relationship contributed to the collapse of their 14-year marriage.

The court documents further allege that Kyrsten asked Matthew to bring MDMA, also known as molly or ecstasy, on a work-related trip so she could "guide him through a psychedelic experience."

Heather claims the request was just one example of how their relationship intensified while he worked closely with the politician.

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From Work Trip to Romance

image of The couple separated in November 2024 before finalizing their divorce.
Source: mega

The couple separated in November 2024 before finalizing their divorce.

Heather alleges her husband began acting differently after accompanying Kyrsten on a 2023 trip in his role as her bodyguard, describing him as "uncomfortable" upon returning home.

She also recalled meeting Kyrsten at a U2 concert, where the former senator allegedly told her, "I feel like I already know you, because I've heard so much about you from Matt."

After discovering the messages, Heather says she confronted Kyrsten directly, writing: "Are you having an affair with my husband? You took a married man away from his family."

The lawsuit claims the relationship ultimately led to the collapse of the couple's 14-year marriage, which Heather described as a "good and loving marriage and genuine love." The pair separated in November 2024 and later divorced.

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Kyrsten Sinema Responds

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image of Sinema acknowledged the relationship became 'romantic and intimate' but disputed key allegations.
Source: mega

Sinema acknowledged the relationship became 'romantic and intimate' but disputed key allegations.

In a sworn declaration, Kyrsten acknowledged that her relationship with Matthew "became romantic and intimate" in May 2024 and later turned physical over the following months.

However, she denies sending the alleged towel photo or any message about bringing MDMA, while her legal team argues that any relationship occurred after the marriage had already broken down.

Her attorneys have also filed a motion to dismiss the case, claiming the North Carolina court does not have jurisdiction.

Heather is seeking more than $25,000 in damages, while her legal team continues to push for the case to move forward.

The case remains pending, and no trial date has been set.

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