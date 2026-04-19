Kyrsten Sinema Accused of Sending Towel Pic and Asking Married Bodyguard to Bring MDMA for 'Psychedelic Experience' in Bombshell Lawsuit

Former U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema is facing explosive allegations in a lawsuit detailing an alleged affair with a married member of her security team, including claims she sent revealing photos and asked him to bring drugs on a work trip, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The bombshell claims are laid out in court filings brought by Heather Ammel, the estranged wife of Kyrsten's former bodyguard, Matthew Ammel.

Article continues below advertisement

Towel Photo and Explicit Messages

Source: mega Court filings detailed alleged messages, photos, and intimate exchanges between Sinema and the security aide.

According to the lawsuit, seen by TMZ, Heather claims she discovered a series of messages between her husband and Kyrsten that suggested their relationship had crossed professional lines. Among them was an alleged image of the former senator "wrapped in a towel," which she said "showed her bare upper back with cupping bruises." The filing also claims the pair exchanged intimate messages, including discussing "having sex missionary style with the lights on."

Article continues below advertisement

Alleged MDMA Request

Source: mega The bodyguard's wife claimed the relationship contributed to the collapse of their 14-year marriage.

The court documents further allege that Kyrsten asked Matthew to bring MDMA, also known as molly or ecstasy, on a work-related trip so she could "guide him through a psychedelic experience." Heather claims the request was just one example of how their relationship intensified while he worked closely with the politician.

Article continues below advertisement

From Work Trip to Romance

Source: mega The couple separated in November 2024 before finalizing their divorce.

Heather alleges her husband began acting differently after accompanying Kyrsten on a 2023 trip in his role as her bodyguard, describing him as "uncomfortable" upon returning home. She also recalled meeting Kyrsten at a U2 concert, where the former senator allegedly told her, "I feel like I already know you, because I've heard so much about you from Matt." After discovering the messages, Heather says she confronted Kyrsten directly, writing: "Are you having an affair with my husband? You took a married man away from his family." The lawsuit claims the relationship ultimately led to the collapse of the couple's 14-year marriage, which Heather described as a "good and loving marriage and genuine love." The pair separated in November 2024 and later divorced.

Kyrsten Sinema Responds

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Source: mega Sinema acknowledged the relationship became 'romantic and intimate' but disputed key allegations.