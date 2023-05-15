Senator Kyrsten Sinema Accused of Using Campaign Cash to Bankroll Marathon Expenses

Senator Kyrsten Sinema reportedly used tens of thousands of dollars in campaign funds to pay for her expenses while traveling the country to participate in marathons and triathlons, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come months after Sinema abruptly left the Democratic Party in December 2022, the now-independent senator has been accused of using campaign funds to pay her travel expenses and other amenities on at least six separate occasions between 2019 and 2022.