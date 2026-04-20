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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

White House Enforcer Susie Wiles Calls Emergency Meeting as Trump Approval Rating Sinks in Devastating Poll — Inside The White House Panic

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Source: MEGA

Susie Wiles is trying to save Trump.

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April 20 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET

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White House Chief-of-Staff Susie Wiles is pulling the GOP's power players into a hush-hush strategy huddle amid Donald Trump's plunging poll numbers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The political bulldog has summoned dozens of top Republican operatives from across the country to a tightly guarded, closed-door summit in Washington, D.C., with the emergency meeting taking place on April 20.

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Susie Wiles Is 'Intensifying Preparations' for GOP Ahead of 2026 Mid-Terms

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Source: MEGA

Wiles previously served as Trump's campaign manager before being named his Chief-of-Staff

Wiles is starting to "intensify preparations" ahead of a "challenging midterm cycle," sources told Raw America's Thom Hartmann, who wrote about it on his Substack page.

It comes amid new polling data showing Trump's approval rating is at just 37 percent, seven months ahead of the critical November midterm elections. At least one polling forecaster claims Democrats have the numbers to potentially take back both the House and the Senate, which would leave the president helpless to push through his agenda during his final two years in office.

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Susie Wiles Is Mapping Out GOP Strategy Despite Trump's Plunging Poll Numbers

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Source: MEGA

Wiles is looking out for both the president and the party.

Hartmann claimed this is the second strategy session Wiles has put together with top GOP operatives since February.

He cited numerous reasons for Trump's plunging poll numbers, including how his Department of Justice handled the Epstein files release, ICE crackdowns over the winter that turned violent, and the military initiative the U.S. and Israel jointly launched against Iran on February 28.

While it eliminated the top leaders of the brutal Islamic regime and took out the country's naval fleet and other resources, the war also caused the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the critical shipping lane that moves oil out of the Middle East, sending gas prices soaring both domestically and abroad.

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Donald Trump's Latest Controversies Have Angered His Base

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Source: MEGA

Trump feuding with the Pope has angered Catholics.

Trump's latest political headache is a self-inflicted one, where he posted an AI image making him appear as Jesus while healing an injured, hospitalized soldier.

While he later claimed it showed him as a "doctor," the image infuriated prominent members of Trump's MAGA base, some of whom called it "blasphemous."

It didn't help that the offending image came as the president was embroiled in a heated war of words with Pope Leo XIV over the Iran conflict, which spread to out and out name calling.

Trump blasted the first American Pope for being "too liberal," "weak on crime," and "catering to the Radical Left," via his Truth Social page, angering many Catholics.

He told the pontiff he should "get his act together" and focus on being a "great Pope" instead of acting like a "politician."

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Photo of Pope Leo
Source: MEGA

Pope Leo said he's 'not afraid' of the Trump Administration

While Pope Leo didn't respond to the direct attacks against him by Trump, he did name-check the tycoon while saying he had no intention to stop criticizing the war in Iran.

"I'm not afraid of the Trump administration or of speaking out loudly about the message of the Gospel, which is what the church works for," the pontiff stated on April 13, a day after Trump's online tirade.

"I will continue to speak out strongly against war, seeking to promote peace," he continued, adding, "Too many people are suffering today, too many innocent people have been killed, and I believe someone must stand up and say that there is a better way."

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