White House Enforcer Susie Wiles Calls Emergency Meeting as Trump Approval Rating Sinks in Devastating Poll — Inside The White House Panic

Trump's latest political headache is a self-inflicted one, where he posted an AI image making him appear as Jesus while healing an injured, hospitalized soldier.

While he later claimed it showed him as a "doctor," the image infuriated prominent members of Trump's MAGA base, some of whom called it "blasphemous."

It didn't help that the offending image came as the president was embroiled in a heated war of words with Pope Leo XIV over the Iran conflict, which spread to out and out name calling.

Trump blasted the first American Pope for being "too liberal," "weak on crime," and "catering to the Radical Left," via his Truth Social page, angering many Catholics.

He told the pontiff he should "get his act together" and focus on being a "great Pope" instead of acting like a "politician."