EXCLUSIVE: How Donald Trump's ICE Agents Are 'Murdering US Tourist Industry'
April 10 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Donald Trump's expanded use of immigration agents at US airports is being blamed for a sharp decline in international travel, with fears over enforcement tactics – and violent incidents involving ICE officers – leaving tourists increasingly reluctant to visit.
The 79-year-old president has overseen a renewed crackdown on immigration enforcement, including deploying Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers into major transport hubs as the country grapples with severe airport disruption.
ICE Presence At Airports Sparks Tourism Concerns
Long lines, staff shortages at the Transportation Security Administration, and wider geopolitical tensions have already strained the travel sector. Now, industry figures warn that the visible presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents – combined with reports of aggressive enforcement and shooting incidents during operations – is deterring visitors at a critical time for US tourism.
An industry source told us: "Internationally, there's a very real shift in how people are viewing travel to the US. What used to feel routine now comes with a sense of uncertainty, and in some cases, genuine concern about personal safety.
"The visibility of ICE agents in airports plays a big part in that – it's not subtle, and for many travelers it's quite confronting."
They noted: "Travel decisions are ultimately as emotional as they are practical. People want to feel relaxed and welcomed when they arrive somewhere, not anxious about how they might be treated or what they might encounter. Right now, a lot of international visitors are weighing that up and deciding their money is better spent in destinations where the environment feels more stable, less heavily policed, and where they're not worried about being caught up in something beyond their control."
TSA Staffing Crisis Worsens Airport Chaos
Travel disruptions have compounded the issue. Hundreds of TSA officers have reportedly left their posts amid ongoing staffing shortages, leading to hours-long security lines at major hubs including Atlanta and New York. In some cases, passengers have missed flights after waiting more than four hours in crowded, confusing queues.
At the same time, the deployment of ICE agents into airport environments has drawn criticism from lawmakers and unions, who argue that their presence is unnecessary and contributes to an already tense atmosphere.
Another source said: "For a lot of overseas travelers, the airport is supposed to be a neutral, procedural space – somewhere you pass through, not somewhere you feel on edge."
The insider continued: "But the increasing presence of immigration enforcement officers has changed that dynamic. It introduces a level of tension that people aren't used to, particularly when they're hearing stories about detentions, sudden deportations, and incidents where firearms have been involved during enforcement operations.
"Even if those situations aren't happening directly in the terminal, they travel quickly through global media and social platforms, and they shape how people imagine the experience before they even arrive."
Travel Confidence Drops Amid Safety Fears
The insider added: "What really matters in tourism is confidence, and that's something that can be eroded very quickly. Travelers don't necessarily distinguish between isolated incidents and broader trends – they respond to the overall feeling.
"If the perception is that there's a risk of being caught up in something unpredictable or uncomfortable, that's enough to put people off. Right now, the narrative around entering the US feels more intimidating than inviting, and that has a tangible impact on whether people choose to come at all."
Trump has defended the broader ICE crackdown, framing it as a necessary step to restore order. His administration has also faced a series of unrelated aviation challenges, including a fatal runway collision at LaGuardia Airport in New York that killed two pilots, as well as rising ticket prices linked to global fuel shortages and conflict in the Middle East.
Perfect Storm Threatens US Tourism Industry
Within the travel industry, however, the cumulative effect is being described as a "perfect storm." A tourism industry source said: "What's happening right now is a convergence of multiple problems all hitting at once – the operational strain at airports, ongoing safety worries, and now an added sense of unease around immigration enforcement. Each of those on its own would be manageable, but together they create an atmosphere that feels overwhelming for travelers.
"Tourism depends heavily on how a destination makes people feel before they even arrive. Visitors want a sense of ease, of being welcomed rather than scrutinized. At the moment, the US is sending mixed signals – and in some cases, the message feels more intimidating than inviting. That disconnect is proving incredibly damaging to its appeal on the global stage, and is costing the States millions in tourism."
There have been several high-profile shootings involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents so far this year, primarily in Minneapolis and California. The incidents have occurred during a massive federal enforcement campaign known as Operation Metro Surge.
They have included Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother fatally shot in January by an ICE agent during an enforcement operation.