EXCLUSIVE: How Donald Trump's ICE Agents Are 'Murdering US Tourist Industry'

The 79-year-old president has overseen a renewed crackdown on immigration enforcement, including deploying Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers into major transport hubs as the country grapples with severe airport disruption.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Donald Trump 's expanded use of immigration agents at US airports is being blamed for a sharp decline in international travel, with fears over enforcement tactics – and violent incidents involving ICE officers – leaving tourists increasingly reluctant to visit.

Long lines, staff shortages at the Transportation Security Administration, and wider geopolitical tensions have already strained the travel sector. Now, industry figures warn that the visible presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents – combined with reports of aggressive enforcement and shooting incidents during operations – is deterring visitors at a critical time for US tourism.

An industry source told us: "Internationally, there's a very real shift in how people are viewing travel to the US. What used to feel routine now comes with a sense of uncertainty, and in some cases, genuine concern about personal safety.

"The visibility of ICE agents in airports plays a big part in that – it's not subtle, and for many travelers it's quite confronting."

They noted: "Travel decisions are ultimately as emotional as they are practical. People want to feel relaxed and welcomed when they arrive somewhere, not anxious about how they might be treated or what they might encounter. Right now, a lot of international visitors are weighing that up and deciding their money is better spent in destinations where the environment feels more stable, less heavily policed, and where they're not worried about being caught up in something beyond their control."