EXCLUSIVE: Why Princess Kate is 'Issuing Calls for Prince Harry to Put a Leash on Meghan Markle'

As RadarOnline.com has reported, the 44-year-old Princess of Wales, who is married to Prince William , 43, has long been viewed as a stabilizing figure within the royal family.

Princess Kate is said to be preparing to confront Prince Harry over Meghan Markle 's increasingly high-profile appearances, with insiders claiming she wants him to "put a leash on Meghan Markle" amid fears the couple's activities are damaging hopes of a royal reconciliation.

While the appearances have been framed as independent initiatives, critics said they increasingly resemble the official duties carried out by the working royals, leading to accusations of blurred boundaries and rising tensions within the family.

A royal source told us: "Kate feels she's reached a tipping point where staying quiet is no longer an option. For a long time, she's made a conscious effort to rise above the tension and act as a calming influence, but from where she stands, the situation isn't settling - it's intensifying.

"Each new appearance or headline seems to add another layer of strain, and she's increasingly convinced that some of Meghan's moves are calculated in a way that provokes a reaction. That's becoming harder for her to overlook, particularly given the toll it's taking on William and the rest of the family."

The insider added, "Catherine firmly believes that if anything is going to change, it has to come from Harry. In her mind, he's the one with the influence to draw a line and reset the dynamic. That's why she's now effectively calling for Prince Harry to put a leash on Meghan - not out of hostility, but because she sees it as the only way to bring some control back into what she views as an increasingly unmanageable situation."