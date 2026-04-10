EXCLUSIVE: Why Princess Kate is 'Issuing Calls for Prince Harry to Put a Leash on Meghan Markle'
April 10 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
Princess Kate is said to be preparing to confront Prince Harry over Meghan Markle's increasingly high-profile appearances, with insiders claiming she wants him to "put a leash on Meghan Markle" amid fears the couple's activities are damaging hopes of a royal reconciliation.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, the 44-year-old Princess of Wales, who is married to Prince William, 43, has long been viewed as a stabilizing figure within the royal family.
Since stepping back from royal duties in 2020, Harry, 41, and Markle, 44, have continued to undertake public engagements, including charity visits to Jordan and Los Angeles, as well as an upcoming trip to Australia.
While the appearances have been framed as independent initiatives, critics said they increasingly resemble the official duties carried out by the working royals, leading to accusations of blurred boundaries and rising tensions within the family.
Princess Kate Reaches Breaking Point Over Ongoing Strain
A royal source told us: "Kate feels she's reached a tipping point where staying quiet is no longer an option. For a long time, she's made a conscious effort to rise above the tension and act as a calming influence, but from where she stands, the situation isn't settling - it's intensifying.
"Each new appearance or headline seems to add another layer of strain, and she's increasingly convinced that some of Meghan's moves are calculated in a way that provokes a reaction. That's becoming harder for her to overlook, particularly given the toll it's taking on William and the rest of the family."
The insider added, "Catherine firmly believes that if anything is going to change, it has to come from Harry. In her mind, he's the one with the influence to draw a line and reset the dynamic. That's why she's now effectively calling for Prince Harry to put a leash on Meghan - not out of hostility, but because she sees it as the only way to bring some control back into what she views as an increasingly unmanageable situation."
Timing of Engagements Fuels Claims of Royal Rivalry
The friction comes as Harry and Markle's recent engagements have drawn comparisons with those of the Waleses. Their visit to Jordan raised eyebrows, given Kate's personal connection to the country.
And the pair's forthcoming Australia trip, which includes a high-profile Sydney event, will also overlap with the Waleses' 15th wedding anniversary, further fueling claims of "competition."
Another source said: "Within royal circles, there's an increasing sense that the overlap in timing isn't purely accidental. The Sussexes' appearances keep landing at moments that coincide with significant engagements or milestones for William and Kate, which naturally invites comparison and fuels speculation. Whether intentional or not, it creates an atmosphere where everything feels competitive rather than separate."
Royal Rift Deepens Despite Attempts at Reconciliation
"For Kate, that's particularly disheartening because she's put considerable effort into trying to ease tensions between the brothers, " the source continued. "Just as she feels she's making even the smallest amount of progress, something else surfaces - another appearance, another headline – that seems to undo that work and push things back to square one. It's a cycle she finds increasingly frustrating and difficult to manage.
The relationship between the two couples has been strained for several years, dating back to Harry and Markle's early days within the royal fold. Markle previously described her first meeting with William and Kate as "jarring."
Disagreements in the lead-up to their wedding further deepened divisions, with differing accounts of a dispute involving flower girl dresses.
Since then, the rift has widened, particularly following the release of the Netflix series Harry & Meghan in 2022 and Harry's memoir Spare in 2023. Although Harry has publicly expressed a desire for reconciliation, insiders suggest ongoing tensions could make it impossible.