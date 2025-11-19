EXCLUSIVE: I Was a Royal Butler and This is How Queen Elizabeth Really Felt About Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's Bitter Rift

Initially, the pair and their husbands, Princes William and Harry – dubbed the "Fab Four" – presented a picture of togetherness when they appeared publicly after Harry, now 41, introduced Markle to royal life in 2016.

But as Harry later detailed in his 2023 memoir Spare, behind palace walls the women's relationship was not as smooth as it seemed.

Harrold, who worked for King Charles when he was Prince of Wales, said the late Queen "was known for her deep commitment to maintaining unity within the Royal Family."

He added: "If she sensed any tension, particularly between Kate and Meghan, she would have quietly stepped in to try and smooth things over."