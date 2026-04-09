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EXCLUSIVE: Why Meghan Markle's Australian Retreat is Mired in Scandal – Over 'Kate Middleton Fake Cancer' Conspiracy Theory

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle’s Australia retreat is facing pushback.

April 9 2026, Published 7:50 p.m. ET

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Meghan Markle is facing mounting controversy over her upcoming Australian retreat after it emerged a prominent attendee has promoted a conspiracy theory falsely claiming Catherine, Princess of Wales, faked her cancer diagnosis.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, Meghan, 44, is due to host a $3,000-a-head "Her Best Life Retreat" in Sydney from April 17 to 19 as part of a broader push tied to her lifestyle brand As Ever.

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Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Markle has faced mounting backlash over her $3,000-a-head Australian wellness retreat.

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The event, dubbed an exclusive "girls' weekend," has drawn huge attention after several self-identified members of the so-called Sussex Squad claimed they had secured tickets. Among them is an Australian influencer known online as @ZandiSussex, who has 17,000 followers and has repeatedly posted false claims about Catherine's illness being a sham.

We have chosen not to reprint her comments here.

Catherine, 44, publicly revealed in March 2024 she had cancer following abdominal surgery and confirmed in January 2025 that she was in remission.

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Influencer Claims Spark Backlash And Concern

Photo of Meghan Markle supporter's IG handle
Source: @ZandiSussex/INSTAGRAM

Controversy erupted after a prominent attendee was linked to Princess Kate cancer conspiracies.

A source familiar with the retreat said: "The concern isn't really about the concept of the event itself – on paper, it's a fairly typical high-end lifestyle retreat. What's unsettling people is the type of individuals now publicly linking themselves to it and claiming to be part of the guest list."

The insider said: "But when someone who is associated, even loosely, with the event has a track record of promoting deeply offensive and baseless claims – particularly something as serious as questioning a cancer diagnosis – it changes how the entire project is perceived. It stops being just a wellness or branding exercise and starts to attract a very different kind of attention.

"That kind of association can quickly overshadow everything else. Even if there is no direct connection with Meghan or endorsement from her, the optics alone are enough to raise questions and create unease around what is supposed to be a positive, aspirational experience."

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'Perception Matters as Much as Intent'

Photo of retreat countdown
Source: @herbestlife.com

Insiders have raised concerns over the vetting process for the exclusive girls weekend guest list.

The influencer in question has previously described Catherine's diagnosis as "fake" and continued to repeat the claim online, alongside other inflammatory statements about the royal family. While there is no suggestion that Markle or Prince Harry, 41, are aware of or endorse such views, the association has prompted criticism of the retreat's vetting process.

Another source said: "There's a growing view among those watching this unfold that the broader implications haven't been fully considered.

"The retreat is clearly designed to promote ideas of empowerment, well-being, and positivity, but that messaging can quickly become diluted if the people publicly associated with it don't reflect those same values."

The insider noted, "When individuals known for highly inflammatory or divisive online behavior are seen as part of the event, it creates a disconnect between the brand and the reality. It raises questions about how carefully the guest list has been curated and whether enough due diligence has been carried out.

"In the current climate, perception matters as much as intent. Even if the organizers had no awareness of these individuals' views, their presence risks shifting the narrative away from what the retreat is meant to stand for, and toward controversy that could have been avoided."

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Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Markle and Prince Harry will return to Australia for the first time since their 2018 official tour.

The Sydney event is part of a wider visit to Australia by Markle and Harry, who were last in the country in 2018, during an official royal tour. Critics have blasted the pair for mounting "faux royal tours" despite their dramatic "Megxit" from the royal family in 2020.

The controversy comes as Markle continues to expand her commercial ventures, including registering trademarks for As Ever in Australia across a range of lifestyle products. Supporters have framed the visit as an opportunity to build a stronger connection with Australian audiences, while critics argue Markle is using it as a "solely commercial opportunity."

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