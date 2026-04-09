EXCLUSIVE: Why Meghan Markle's Australian Retreat is Mired in Scandal – Over 'Kate Middleton Fake Cancer' Conspiracy Theory

The influencer in question has previously described Catherine's diagnosis as "fake" and continued to repeat the claim online, alongside other inflammatory statements about the royal family. While there is no suggestion that Markle or Prince Harry, 41, are aware of or endorse such views, the association has prompted criticism of the retreat's vetting process.

Another source said: "There's a growing view among those watching this unfold that the broader implications haven't been fully considered.

"The retreat is clearly designed to promote ideas of empowerment, well-being, and positivity, but that messaging can quickly become diluted if the people publicly associated with it don't reflect those same values."

The insider noted, "When individuals known for highly inflammatory or divisive online behavior are seen as part of the event, it creates a disconnect between the brand and the reality. It raises questions about how carefully the guest list has been curated and whether enough due diligence has been carried out.

"In the current climate, perception matters as much as intent. Even if the organizers had no awareness of these individuals' views, their presence risks shifting the narrative away from what the retreat is meant to stand for, and toward controversy that could have been avoided."