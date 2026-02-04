Kate Middleton Reflects on Having 'Moments of Fear and Exhaustion' Nearly Two Years After Announcing Scary Cancer Diagnosis — 'This Journey Is Not Linear'

In January, Middleton shared a video as part of her Mother Nature seasonal series, highlighting the restorative power of the natural world.

The post, which appeared on her birthday on January 9, comes nearly a year after she announced that her cancer had gone into remission.

"The Mother Nature series has been a deeply personal, creative reflection on how nature has helped me heal," Middleton wrote in the caption. "But it is also a story about the power of nature and creativity in collective healing."

In the video, the future queen is seen wandering through winter forests and along quiet creeks, dressed in a green paperboy cap and matching coat.

"There is so much we can learn from Mother Nature, as we look to build a happier, healthier world," she shared. "Alongside the whispers in the pulse of every living thing, I find myself reflecting on how deeply grateful I am. For the rivers within us flow with ease, fears washed away, cleanse and purify."

Middleton closed the video with a message about acceptance and growth: "Come to peace with our tears and discover what it means to be alive. To be at one with nature, a quiet teacher, and a soft voice that guides. In memory. Helping us to heal."