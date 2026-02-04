Your tip
Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton Reflects on Having 'Moments of Fear and Exhaustion' Nearly Two Years After Announcing Scary Cancer Diagnosis — 'This Journey Is Not Linear'

image of Kate Middleton
Source: mega

Kate Middleton opened up about her cancer journey in honor of World Cancer Day.

Profile Image

Feb. 4 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Kate Middleton has marked World Cancer Day by sharing a deeply personal message of solidarity with those impacted by the disease, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In honor of the occasion on February 4, the Princess of Wales, 44, posted a moving video to social media reflecting on the emotional ups and downs that continue long after cancer treatment ends.

image of Kate Middleton marked World Cancer Day with a heartfelt social media video.
Source: mega

Middleton marked World Cancer Day with a heartfelt social media video.

The short clip featured footage from Middleton's January 2025 visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital’s Chelsea site, the same world-renowned center where she previously received treatment.

The visit marked her first public acknowledgment of her care there, and later that day, she revealed she was officially in remission.

Source: @princeandprincessofwales/Instagram

The Princess visited The Royal Marsden Hospital in Chelsea in January 2025.

'You Are Not Alone'

image of Middleton emphasized the importance of support.
Source: mega

Middleton emphasized the importance of support.

In a voiceover accompanying the footage, Middleton addressed patients and their loved ones.

"On World Cancer Day, my thoughts are with everyone who is facing a cancer diagnosis, undergoing treatment, or finding their way through recovery," she said. "Cancer touches so many lives – not only patients, but the families and friends and caregivers who walk beside them."

She acknowledged the complexity of the recovery process.

"As anyone who has experienced this journey will know, it’s not linear," Middleton continued. "There are moments of fear and exhaustion. But also moments of strength, kindness, and profound connection."

Ending her message with words of reassurance, she added, "Today is a reminder of the importance of care, understanding, and hope. Please know you are not alone."

Princess Kate's Cancer Journey

image of Middleton announced her cancer treatment in March 2024
Source: mega

Middleton announced her cancer treatment in March 2024

Middleton announced her cancer treatment in March 2024, stepping back from public duties to focus on her health. In September 2024, she revealed she had completed chemotherapy.

That same day, Middleton and Prince William became Joint Patrons of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, a deeply personal royal role given her own journey with the hospital.

'Helping Us To Heal'

image of The princess was in remission in January 2025.
Source: mega

The princess was in remission in January 2025.

In January, Middleton shared a video as part of her Mother Nature seasonal series, highlighting the restorative power of the natural world.

The post, which appeared on her birthday on January 9, comes nearly a year after she announced that her cancer had gone into remission.

"The Mother Nature series has been a deeply personal, creative reflection on how nature has helped me heal," Middleton wrote in the caption. "But it is also a story about the power of nature and creativity in collective healing."

In the video, the future queen is seen wandering through winter forests and along quiet creeks, dressed in a green paperboy cap and matching coat.

"There is so much we can learn from Mother Nature, as we look to build a happier, healthier world," she shared. "Alongside the whispers in the pulse of every living thing, I find myself reflecting on how deeply grateful I am. For the rivers within us flow with ease, fears washed away, cleanse and purify."

Middleton closed the video with a message about acceptance and growth: "Come to peace with our tears and discover what it means to be alive. To be at one with nature, a quiet teacher, and a soft voice that guides. In memory. Helping us to heal."

