Triathlon Tragedy: Glamorous Influencer, 38, Drowns During Open-Water Swim in Texas Ironman Competition
April 20 2026, Updated 2:13 p.m. ET
A glamorous Brazilian influencer died after vanishing during the opening swim of a Texas Ironman competition, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 38-year-old athlete disappeared beneath the water in front of fellow racers, sparking a frantic search that ended in tragedy.
'Lost Swimmer' Sparks Early Morning Panic
Mara Flávia, who had more than 61,600 Instagram followers, vanished during the swim portion of the Ironman Texas on Saturday, April 18, in Lake Woodlands, per the New York Post.
Frantic calls began pouring in to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and The Woodlands Township Fire Department as early as 6 a.m.
Officials said crews were first alerted to a "lost swimmer" around 7:30 a.m., according to Woodlands Fire Chief Palmer Buck.
The professional female swim had started at 6:31 a.m., marking the beginning of the grueling 140-mile race.
Desperate Search in 'Zero' Visibility
Rescue teams searched the lake while the competition continued, which made conditions even more difficult.
Buck said divers were dealing with "zero" visibility as they combed the water.
Flávia was eventually pulled from the lake just after 9:30 a.m., roughly three hours after she disappeared.
By then, officials said her body had sunk about 10 feet below the surface.
She was pronounced dead on the shore.
An Ironman Volunteer Recalls the Moment
In a statement, authorities confirmed Flávia "drowned while participating in the swim portion of the event," adding that the investigation will continue "per normal protocols."
Shawn McDonald, an Ironman volunteer, described the horrifying moment she disappeared in a gutwrenching Facebook post.
"They all said the same thing: She went under. Right here. Right below us. The panic and fear on their faces won’t leave me for a long time," he recalled.
McDonald said one seasoned racer clung to a kayak with "a thousand-yard stare" because "he had just watched someone disappear beneath him."
'She Will Stay With Me'
McDonald said he repeatedly dove underwater, "losing count" of how many times he searched for Flávia.
"I felt her body," he wrote. "She was gone. I don't know how to describe what that felt like. I tried again. And again. And again. I just knew I would feel her again and could grab her and pull her up."
Reflecting on the tragedy, McDonald admitted, "It never entered my mind that she had already passed long ago. I just kept searching like I was going to pull her up alive."
He later paid tribute to the athlete, writing: "She showed up for it. She deserved to come out of it."
"To her family: we did everything we could. I am so deeply, genuinely sorry that it wasn’t enough. She will stay with me," McDonald shared.