Triathlon Tragedy: Glamorous Influencer, 38, Drowns During Open-Water Swim in Texas Ironman Competition

Mara Flávia, who had more than 61,600 Instagram followers, vanished during the swim portion of the Ironman Texas on Saturday, April 18, in Lake Woodlands, per the New York Post.

Frantic calls began pouring in to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and The Woodlands Township Fire Department as early as 6 a.m.

Officials said crews were first alerted to a "lost swimmer" around 7:30 a.m., according to Woodlands Fire Chief Palmer Buck.

The professional female swim had started at 6:31 a.m., marking the beginning of the grueling 140-mile race.