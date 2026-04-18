Megyn Kelly Rips Trump's 'Lie' About Jesus Meme and Calls Out Pete Hegseth's Pentagon Bible Talk
April 18 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly didn’t hold back as she took aim at Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over what she framed as a troubling mix of dishonesty and religion in politics, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Speaking on The Megyn Kelly Show, the SiriusXM host blasted Trump for claiming a controversial image of himself as Jesus was actually intended to depict a doctor — an explanation she flatly rejected.
Kelly Calls Trump's Explanation a 'Lie'
Kelly argued the image was unmistakable and accused Trump of attempting to mislead the public after facing backlash.
"Many times prior to the Iran war that Trump does not have an adult relationship with the truth, many many times..." she said.
"We saw the other day when he tried to claim that that was him as a doctor in that meme and not Jesus. It was such a f*cking lie!" Kelly continued. "So obvious — he wouldn't stand by the me— okay take it down just say you're sorry or don't say you're sorry. Take it down. But don't try to gaslight us! We can see!"
Despite her criticism, Kelly made clear she still supports the president.
"So it's just look there are some of us who will call Trump out on his bull----, which doesn't make me not a Trump supporter. I still support him," Kelly added.
Backlash Over the Jesus Meme
The controversy erupted after Trump shared, and later deleted, an image portraying himself as a Christ-like figure, sparking outrage among some Christian supporters.
Kelly noted that the backlash appeared to force Trump’s hand.
"He actually took it down. He got so much blowback on that from Christians that he took it down," she said.
But she took issue with how he handled the fallout.
"In my view, he did the wrong thing because he lied about it and said, 'Oh, I didn't know I was Jesus. I thought I was a doctor.' I don’t believe one word of that!" Kelly said. "It's like, just don't lie. Just say, I took it down. Thought it would be funny. Whatever. Enough people were offended that I took it down."
Kelly Criticizes Hegseth's Religious Messaging
Kelly also turned her attention to Hegseth, expressing discomfort with his repeated use of religious language while discussing military matters.
"I'm a fan of Pete's. I helped get him this job. He would be the first to tell you that," she said.
"However, I am not a fan of the praying and the constant references to God, Jesus, and the Bible from the Pentagon while he's announcing war plans. It makes me very uncomfortable, very," Kelly remarked. "I do not think those two things belong together."
She emphasized that her criticism wasn't partisan, adding that she would have reacted the same way if it came from a Democrat.
"If Joe Biden did this through his Pentagon, I would have ripped him a new one," Kelly said.
'It Doesn't Belong'
Kelly doubled down on her concerns, arguing that religion should not be intertwined with discussions about military action.
"The religion, obviously it's a major part of Pete's life. That's great, and I'm in favor of that," she said. "It doesn't belong when you're talking about our plans to wipe out people, including possible civilians."
She also took aim at a recent speech in which Hegseth invoked a religious story before pivoting to criticism of the media.
"You do not in that post bring up Jesus to rip on media from your perch at the Pentagon!" Kelly yelled.