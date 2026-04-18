EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Why Megan Fox is FINALLY 'Totally Done' With MGK

Friends of Fox's claimed her focus is now firmly on stability and parenting, rather than rekindling a volatile relationship. One source said: "Megan is focused on creating a sense of stability and peace in her life, particularly for their daughter, and she doesn't feel that rekindling the relationship with MGK would offer that kind of environment."

The insider added: "Right now, her main concern is building something steady and healthy around her child, and for her that means maintaining firm boundaries and not allowing old dynamics to blur those lines again."

The duo's relationship has long been marked by intense highs and lows, with public declarations of love often followed by reports of conflict. In January 2022, Fox announced their engagement with a reflective message about their journey, referencing both the passion and challenges they had faced together.

Despite their romantic split, the two have continued to spend time together as co-parents. Previous reports suggested they were often seen together and maintaining a close dynamic while raising their daughter, even without formally defining their relationship.

However, sources now suggest that the arrangement has become increasingly complicated. One insider said: "They are still spending time together because of their responsibilities as parents, but the nature of that relationship has clearly changed – it's no longer the kind of blurred, emotionally entangled situation it once was.

"Megan has been very deliberate in drawing a line, making it clear that while they will continue to co-parent and be present for their child, it does not open the door to anything beyond that, and she is determined to keep those boundaries firmly in place."

Those close to the actress also say she remains appreciative of MGK's role as a father but is determined to move forward independently.

A source said, "Megan does recognize that MGK has made a real effort and has been more present and responsible as a father, and she gives him credit for that.

"But for her, that growth on the parenting side doesn't translate into rekindling the relationship – it hasn't shifted her feelings or changed her decision to move forward independently."