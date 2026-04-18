EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Why Megan Fox is FINALLY 'Totally Done' With MGK
April 18 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Megan Fox is said to be "totally done" with Machine Gun Kelly, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com she now has zero interest in rekindling their relationship despite his repeated attempts – including using co-parenting as a way to get close to her again.
Fox, 39, and Machine Gun Kelly – real name Colson Baker, 35 – share a 12-month-old daughter, Saga, and an on-off item between 2020 and 2024 after meeting on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass.
Megan Fox Shuts Down Reconciliation With MGK
While they briefly reunited around the time of Fox's pregnancy, the relationship ultimately fractured again before their daughter's birth.
Sources told us ongoing communication problems and repeated arguments have left little chance of reconciliation, despite MGK's continued efforts.
A source close to the former couple said: "Megan has reached a point where she genuinely feels there is nothing left to salvage - her and MGK's repeated pattern of intense arguments followed by brief reconciliations has left her emotionally exhausted and unwilling to go through it again.
"While they are still navigating co-parenting together, Megan believed MGK has been using that connection as a way to create opportunities for intimacy and rekindling the relationship. Basically, he has been trying his best to get in her pants at every opportunity."
The insider noted: "From her perspective, it feels less about parenting and more about trying to draw her back in romantically, and she has grown increasingly frustrated and resistant to that dynamic."
According to other sources, tensions have escalated in recent months following a brief period in which the pair appeared to be on better terms.
"For a brief period, it seemed like they were turning a corner – conversations were more measured, and there was less tension between them," the insider claimed. "But that didn't last, and they quickly slipped back into the same cycle of intense disagreements and emotionally charged arguments."
MGK Shoots His Shot... Again
The source added: "At this stage, their communication has deteriorated to the point where even simple discussions can escalate, and it has become increasingly difficult to see how they could rebuild anything stable or move back toward a relationship."
The insider added the pair's communication has become increasingly strained, making any form of reconciliation unlikely.
Another source claimed MGK has made repeated attempts to win Fox back, despite her clear stance. They said: "He's made several attempts to re-establish an emotional and romantic connection, but she has no desire to go back there and is firmly closing that chapter of her life.
"From Megan's point of view, he often leans on their co-parenting dynamic as a way to create moments of personal closeness, but she recognizes the pattern and finds it increasingly frustrating, as she wants to keep things strictly focused on their roles as parents rather than anything more."
Megan Fox Focused on Stability and Moving Forward Independently
Friends of Fox's claimed her focus is now firmly on stability and parenting, rather than rekindling a volatile relationship. One source said: "Megan is focused on creating a sense of stability and peace in her life, particularly for their daughter, and she doesn't feel that rekindling the relationship with MGK would offer that kind of environment."
The insider added: "Right now, her main concern is building something steady and healthy around her child, and for her that means maintaining firm boundaries and not allowing old dynamics to blur those lines again."
The duo's relationship has long been marked by intense highs and lows, with public declarations of love often followed by reports of conflict. In January 2022, Fox announced their engagement with a reflective message about their journey, referencing both the passion and challenges they had faced together.
Despite their romantic split, the two have continued to spend time together as co-parents. Previous reports suggested they were often seen together and maintaining a close dynamic while raising their daughter, even without formally defining their relationship.
However, sources now suggest that the arrangement has become increasingly complicated. One insider said: "They are still spending time together because of their responsibilities as parents, but the nature of that relationship has clearly changed – it's no longer the kind of blurred, emotionally entangled situation it once was.
"Megan has been very deliberate in drawing a line, making it clear that while they will continue to co-parent and be present for their child, it does not open the door to anything beyond that, and she is determined to keep those boundaries firmly in place."
Those close to the actress also say she remains appreciative of MGK's role as a father but is determined to move forward independently.
A source said, "Megan does recognize that MGK has made a real effort and has been more present and responsible as a father, and she gives him credit for that.
"But for her, that growth on the parenting side doesn't translate into rekindling the relationship – it hasn't shifted her feelings or changed her decision to move forward independently."