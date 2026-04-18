John Oliver Slams 'Horrendous' Royal Family, Says Ex-Prince Andrew Belongs 'In Hell' as Fergie is Found Hiding Out in Austria

While speaking to Page Six at the Garden of Laughs event at Radio City Music Hall, Oliver said he is "not a fan" of the royals, adding, "I think that the way they've behaved over the years has been horrendous."

He reserved his harshest remarks for Ex-Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who has faced scrutiny over his past association with Jeffrey Epstein.

Asked where he believes Windsor will end up, Oliver quipped, "Long term? If I believed in hell, it would be there."

"I had very little respect for that guy before all of this," he added. "I don't know where he will end up, and to the marrow of my bones, I don't care!"