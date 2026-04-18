John Oliver Slams 'Horrendous' Royal Family, Says Ex-Prince Andrew Belongs 'In Hell' as Fergie is Found Hiding Out in Austria
April 18 2026, Published 1:35 p.m. ET
John Oliver took aim at the British monarchy during a recent appearance in New York City, offering a scathing critique of the institution, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The late-night host made it clear he has little respect for the royal family's history, framing their behavior as long-standing and deeply problematic.
Ex-Prince Andrew Draws Sharp Criticism
While speaking to Page Six at the Garden of Laughs event at Radio City Music Hall, Oliver said he is "not a fan" of the royals, adding, "I think that the way they've behaved over the years has been horrendous."
He reserved his harshest remarks for Ex-Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who has faced scrutiny over his past association with Jeffrey Epstein.
Asked where he believes Windsor will end up, Oliver quipped, "Long term? If I believed in hell, it would be there."
"I had very little respect for that guy before all of this," he added. "I don't know where he will end up, and to the marrow of my bones, I don't care!"
Skeptical of Justice for Victims
Oliver also questioned whether true accountability will ever be reached for Epstein's victims, including Virginia Giuffre, who accused Andrew of sexual abuse when she was underage.
Windsor has denied the allegations and settled Giuffre's lawsuit out of court in 2022 for a reported $12 million.
Still, Oliver pointed to the public fallout, saying he hopes the "abject humiliation" surrounding the scandal follows Windsor for the rest of his life.
No Time for Sarah Ferguson
When asked about Windsor's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, Oliver made it clear he wasn't interested in weighing in.
"Again, no idea, and I couldn't give a flying s–t," he said with a laugh.
Fergie Found
In recent Royal news, after spending months away from public view, Fergie has reportedly resurfaced in a quiet corner of Europe.
The Duchess of York was recently seen near a luxury ski destination in Austria, marking her first public sighting in roughly seven months, per The Sun.
A source said she has been keeping "an incredibly low profile while high up in the Alps," adding, "She hasn't been seen for a long time and has clearly wanted to keep it that way."
Ferguson appeared to be dressed to avoid attention, wearing dark clothing and a baseball cap that partially concealed her signature red hair. According to the insider, her outfit was "obviously carefully chosen to help her avoid being recognized."
"The area is absolutely beautiful and it's very quiet most of the time," the source added. "So, it's the perfect place for a high-profile figure such as her to lie low when the heat is on."