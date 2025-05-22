Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Another Ellen? How John Oliver is 'Barely Sleeping' After Ex-Staffer Threatened to Expose 'Toxic Workplace' on 'Last Week Tonight'

john oliver toxic workplace threat last week tonight
Source: MEGA

John Oliver is said to be stressed out by the threat.

May 22 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Lefty loudmouth John Oliver is panicking after a former associate producer on Last Week Tonight dropped a bombshell on TikTok, threatening to lift the lid on the hit HBO show’s allegedly toxic workplace environment, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"How it feels knowing I could tell anyone at any moment what an award-winning late-night show did to me after four loyal years of working there because I didn't sign a non-disclosure agreement," ex-Last Week Tonight staffer Katherine Nevitt-Chung, 30, taunted on April 30.

She didn't offer any specifics about her stint on the show.

But the video has thrown Oliver, the show's 48-year-old U.K.-born host – and other members of his staff – into a tizzy as they fear being blacklisted like Ellen DeGeneres when her toxic workplace scandal exploded.

Troubles Ahead?

Source: KATHERINE NEVITT-CHUNG/LINKEDIN; MEGA

Oliver is said to be rattled after Katherine Nevitt-Chung, right, hinted at his HBO show's alleged dark side.

Critics Gloating

"No one knows what this woman is going to spill, but it has the potential to topple things. If it does, it will be by far the biggest scandal," our source warned.

Oliver is "keeping tight-lipped about it," but privately he’s spooked, the insider added.

They went on: "A lot of his enemies are relishing the potential downfall of John and Last Week Tonight and can’t wait to hear what this woman has to say.

"The worry is that other people will come forward – others who may not have signed NDAs."

Source: MEGA

Critics are revelling in Oliver's pain, sources say.

"For once John is seeming less smug and cocky because he has this hanging over him. He's trying to act as though it’s not happening but it's clearly a huge problem for the show," our source said.

Ultra-liberal Oliver is famed for his snide jokes about President Donald Trump and for mocking MAGA supporters, which means plenty of people are "relishing" the Brit's misfortune.

Our source said: "People think John’s had a lucky run so far, given all the backs he’s put up with his smarmy jokes and put-downs and the open war he's waged on conservatives."

