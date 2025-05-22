EXCLUSIVE: Another Ellen? How John Oliver is 'Barely Sleeping' After Ex-Staffer Threatened to Expose 'Toxic Workplace' on 'Last Week Tonight'

Lefty loudmouth John Oliver is panicking after a former associate producer on Last Week Tonight dropped a bombshell on TikTok, threatening to lift the lid on the hit HBO show’s allegedly toxic workplace environment, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"How it feels knowing I could tell anyone at any moment what an award-winning late-night show did to me after four loyal years of working there because I didn't sign a non-disclosure agreement," ex-Last Week Tonight staffer Katherine Nevitt-Chung, 30, taunted on April 30.

She didn't offer any specifics about her stint on the show.

But the video has thrown Oliver, the show's 48-year-old U.K.-born host – and other members of his staff – into a tizzy as they fear being blacklisted like Ellen DeGeneres when her toxic workplace scandal exploded.