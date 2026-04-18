EXCLUSIVE: One of the World's Biggest-Selling Music Stars Mauled After Admitting They Use AI To Help With Their Writing

Robbie Williams is under fire after admitting he relies on artificial intelligence to refine his writing, with critics questioning the role of technology in creative expression, while the singer insists it is simply a tool to overcome personal limitations. RadarOnline.com can reveal Williams, 52 – one of the world's biggest-selling music stars and a former member of Take That, who is renowned for his brutal honesty – said he uses AI to help craft his posts on Instagram because of longstanding struggles with spelling and grammar.

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Robbie Williams Reveals AI Writing Process

Robbie Williams admitted he uses artificial intelligence to refine his writing and Instagram posts.

Speaking in a recent interview, he frankly explained he writes his own material before feeding it into software that improves clarity and structure. The revelation has ignited discussion about authenticity in the digital age, particularly as artists increasingly experiment with AI tools to support their work. A music industry source said, "When an artist of Rob's stature openly admits to using AI, it inevitably raises questions about where the line sits between personal voice and machine-assisted polish. "For many fans, the expectation is that what they read comes directly from the artist on all platforms, so even minor technological assistance can feel like a shift in authenticity."

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'I Throw the Thing into AI'

Source: MEGA ' I throw the thing into AI,' Williams admitted.

Williams described his process in straightforward terms. He said, "I write the thing first, and then I throw the thing into AI. I've thrown so much stuff at it now. It knows. It knows me back to front... the things I'm writing on Instagram, I can't spell, my grammar's terrible. They sort that out." Despite embracing new tools, Williams acknowledged his confidence as a performer remains fragile. He has long spoken about anxiety and stage fright, and said the fear of failure continues to shadow him even after decades of success. The unpredictability of live performances, particularly on television and in large arenas, means he rarely feels completely at ease.

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Source: MEGA The revelation ignited a heated debate over digital authenticity within the music industry.

Speaking earlier this year, he said: "I have autocue at the gigs, and it is like having a safety wire. I know it, but I have had moments on live TV where I have completely forgotten the words and completely forgotten the melody, and that's when you realize that the color of adrenaline is brown!" He described performing as a constant balancing act, adding: "This is a type rope walk act.... we could fall. I could cause an international incident at any moment, I could end my career at any moment! And that is the anxiety that I am walking with and talking with at all times." Industry observers note such candid admissions have become a defining feature of Williams' public persona, contrasting sharply with his global fame and commercial achievements.

Robbie Williams' Impostor Syndrome

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Source: MEGA The legendary singer described his high-profile career as a 'tightrope walk' shadowed by imposter syndrome.