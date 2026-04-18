Donald Trump Roasted for 'Pervy' Fixation on Danica Patrick's 'Little Widow’s Peak' During Turning Point USA Speech
April 18 2026, Published 12:20 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump once again sparked backlash after zeroing in on a female supporter's appearance — this time singling out Danica Patrick during a speech in Arizona, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While speaking at a Turning Point USA event in Phoenix on April 17, Trump abruptly paused to acknowledge Patrick in the crowd before launching into an unexpected aside about her hair.
Critics Call Out Comment
"Where's Danica? I love Danica," he said, per The Daily Beast. "I love her hair. I always liked her hair. I always liked the little widow's peak."
The remark quickly drew criticism online, with many questioning why the president focused on Patrick's looks rather than her accomplishments.
"OK, not pervy at all," one person wrote on X.
"Always about the hair," another added. "He has a hair fetish."
A third critic pointed out that Trump praised nothing beyond her appearance, writing that he said nothing about her "intelligence... racing accomplishments... her business acumen. No, he just likes her hair."
Racing Legacy Takes a Backseat
Patrick, 44, is widely regarded as one of the most successful women in motorsports history, becoming the first female driver to win an IndyCar Series race before competing in NASCAR's top division.
Following her 2018 retirement, she transitioned into broadcasting and business, building a portfolio that includes media work, endorsements, and her own ventures.
Still, Trump's comments centered solely on her appearance, a detail critics were quick to highlight.
Patrick's Support Remains Strong
Despite the backlash, Patrick has remained a vocal supporter of Trump.
She previously called him the "best president we've ever had" and described him as a "rational, reasonable choice" when endorsing him during the 2024 election.
Not the First Time
The moment also echoed previous instances in which Trump publicly fixated on women's looks.
He has repeatedly commented on White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's lips, once describing them as moving "like a machine gun."
In another instance, after being asked a question by a female reporter, Trump admitted, "I just like to watch her talk," before failing to respond to the question itself.
More recently, Trump stopped to take a picture with a fan while he was driving his golf cart around a course.
After abruptly stopping the cart and hopping out, Trump couldn't help but comment on the excited woman's appearance.
"She's in great shape! Great shape! Look at her! You want a picture? Is she in good shape or what?... Is that your husband?" he said.
Critics were quick to call the moment "creepy." Others called the president a "pig" and "disgusting."