Donald Trump Roasted for 'Pervy' Fixation on Danica Patrick's 'Little Widow’s Peak' During Turning Point USA Speech

"Where's Danica? I love Danica," he said, per The Daily Beast. "I love her hair. I always liked her hair. I always liked the little widow's peak."

The remark quickly drew criticism online, with many questioning why the president focused on Patrick's looks rather than her accomplishments.

"OK, not pervy at all," one person wrote on X.

"Always about the hair," another added. "He has a hair fetish."

A third critic pointed out that Trump praised nothing beyond her appearance, writing that he said nothing about her "intelligence... racing accomplishments... her business acumen. No, he just likes her hair."