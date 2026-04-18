EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Sickening Contents of Jeffrey Epstein's Secret Hideaway — Including Slavery Manuals and Pornography

Jeffrey Epstein used one of his string of covert storage units across America to stash s---slave manuals, nude images, and pornographic material, according to newly surfaced records that shed further light on the scale and secrecy of his activities. As RadarOnline.com recently revealed, the late s-- trafficker, who died aged 66 in 2019, rented a series of lock-ups in the US between 2003 and 2019 – most of them in Florida – paying thousands of dollars to hold belongings removed from his properties.

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Source: DOJ/MEGA Newly surfaced records have revealed Epstein used covert storage units to stash s---slave manuals and nude images.

The materials held in them were allegedly transferred ahead of a planned police raid on his Palm Beach mansion in October 2005. Items are said to have been stored in one Florida facility for years, while authorities investigated allegations of abuse involving underage girls. An inventory of one of the units has now revealed lists of computers, address books, and explicit media among the contents.

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Inventory Reveals Disturbing and Highly Sensitive Evidence

Source: DOJ An inventory documented three computers, 29 address books, and a three-page list of Florida masseuses.

The locker contained disturbing and highly sensitive material, including nude photographs believed to depict victims and video recordings of sexualized teenagers. A former law enforcement source familiar with the case said: "Taken together, the types of materials documented strongly point to a deliberate effort to move and safeguard potentially incriminating items somewhere authorities would be less likely to find them during searches. "The level of detail in the address books, alongside the compiled lists of masseuses, suggests this was not random record-keeping but part of an organized framework that supported and maintained Epstein's wider network of contacts and operations." The inventory of one lock-up recorded three computers, 29 address books, and a three-page list of masseuses operating in Florida. Other items included VHS tapes, DVDs, an 8mm cassette apparently showing a woman in lingerie, and personal documents such as laboratory results and a 2005 calendar.

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Hidden Cameras and Surveillance Tactics Raise New Questions

Source: DOJ Records showed Epstein installed motion-activated cameras disguised as everyday items like Kleenex boxes.

It comes after Radar revealed Epstein installed covert cameras inside everyday objects, including Kleenex boxes, raising fresh questions about how he may have gathered material to exert influence over powerful figures. He's said to have ordered hidden surveillance devices to be embedded in household items at his properties, including his New York mansion and Florida estate. Emails show instructions to install motion-activated cameras disguised in tissue boxes, with one contact sending him an email stating: "Remember what we spoke about if you want to put cameras in the house. It will have to be very discreetly done. The Russians may come in handy."

Documents Suggest Wider Network and Long-Term Concealment Strategy

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Source: UNSPLASH;MEGA Credit card receipts confirmed Epstein paid thousands of dollars to maintain these secret facilities for years.