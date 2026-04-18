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Home > Exclusives > Jeffrey Epstein
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EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Sickening Contents of Jeffrey Epstein's Secret Hideaway — Including Slavery Manuals and Pornography

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: Mega

More of the darkness behind Jeffrey Epstein has been exposed.

April 18 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

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Jeffrey Epstein used one of his string of covert storage units across America to stash s---slave manuals, nude images, and pornographic material, according to newly surfaced records that shed further light on the scale and secrecy of his activities.

As RadarOnline.com recently revealed, the late s-- trafficker, who died aged 66 in 2019, rented a series of lock-ups in the US between 2003 and 2019 – most of them in Florida – paying thousands of dollars to hold belongings removed from his properties.

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Photo of Jeffrey Epstein and his Palm Beach, Florida house
Source: DOJ/MEGA

Newly surfaced records have revealed Epstein used covert storage units to stash s---slave manuals and nude images.

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The materials held in them were allegedly transferred ahead of a planned police raid on his Palm Beach mansion in October 2005. Items are said to have been stored in one Florida facility for years, while authorities investigated allegations of abuse involving underage girls.

An inventory of one of the units has now revealed lists of computers, address books, and explicit media among the contents.

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Inventory Reveals Disturbing and Highly Sensitive Evidence

Photo of Page 1 and last page of the inventory
Source: DOJ

An inventory documented three computers, 29 address books, and a three-page list of Florida masseuses.

The locker contained disturbing and highly sensitive material, including nude photographs believed to depict victims and video recordings of sexualized teenagers.

A former law enforcement source familiar with the case said: "Taken together, the types of materials documented strongly point to a deliberate effort to move and safeguard potentially incriminating items somewhere authorities would be less likely to find them during searches.

"The level of detail in the address books, alongside the compiled lists of masseuses, suggests this was not random record-keeping but part of an organized framework that supported and maintained Epstein's wider network of contacts and operations."

The inventory of one lock-up recorded three computers, 29 address books, and a three-page list of masseuses operating in Florida. Other items included VHS tapes, DVDs, an 8mm cassette apparently showing a woman in lingerie, and personal documents such as laboratory results and a 2005 calendar.

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Hidden Cameras and Surveillance Tactics Raise New Questions

Email to Epstein about cameras being installed on Kleenex boxes
Source: DOJ

Records showed Epstein installed motion-activated cameras disguised as everyday items like Kleenex boxes.

It comes after Radar revealed Epstein installed covert cameras inside everyday objects, including Kleenex boxes, raising fresh questions about how he may have gathered material to exert influence over powerful figures.

He's said to have ordered hidden surveillance devices to be embedded in household items at his properties, including his New York mansion and Florida estate.

Emails show instructions to install motion-activated cameras disguised in tissue boxes, with one contact sending him an email stating: "Remember what we spoke about if you want to put cameras in the house. It will have to be very discreetly done. The Russians may come in handy."

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Documents Suggest Wider Network and Long-Term Concealment Strategy

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Photo of storage receipt and lockers
Source: UNSPLASH;MEGA

Credit card receipts confirmed Epstein paid thousands of dollars to maintain these secret facilities for years.

The revelations form part of a wider cache of documents and financial records indicating Epstein also used a network of storage units across the US to conceal computers, photographs, and electronic equipment.

A source familiar with the documents said: "The use of something as mundane as a Kleenex box to conceal surveillance equipment points to a level of planning that goes beyond casual monitoring. It suggests a deliberate attempt to gather information discreetly, in a way that would never raise suspicion among guests or staff moving through these properties.

"Mention of the Russians shows Epstein clearly had plans to make key figures his puppets in the global honeytrap spy ring he was clearly running."

They noted: "Essentially, Epstein was hoarding recordings of powerful people in very compromising situations, passing them to his spy handlers, and it was being used as bribery material."

Records indicate Epstein secretly leased at least six storage units across America, including in New York and Florida, from as early as 2003 through to 2019. Payments continued for years after initial investigations began, with credit card receipts showing regular charges.

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