EXCLUSIVE: Fed Up Megan Fox Ignoring Ex MGK as She's 'Sick of Him Leveraging Co-Parenting Arrangement to Get Back in the Bedroom'

Yummy mummy Megan Fox is relieved she and Machine Gun Kelly have a harmonious coparenting relationship these days, but she hates that he's still pressuring her to reboot their on-again, off-again romance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

As readers know, the former couple, who share daughter Saga Blade, 1, ended their engagement in November 2024 after the Transformers actress, 39, reportedly found evidence of cheating on the 35-year-old rapper's phone.

They then seemingly broke up for good shortly before she gave birth last March.