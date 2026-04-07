EXCLUSIVE: Fed Up Megan Fox Ignoring Ex MGK as She's 'Sick of Him Leveraging Co-Parenting Arrangement to Get Back in the Bedroom'
April 7 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Yummy mummy Megan Fox is relieved she and Machine Gun Kelly have a harmonious coparenting relationship these days, but she hates that he's still pressuring her to reboot their on-again, off-again romance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As readers know, the former couple, who share daughter Saga Blade, 1, ended their engagement in November 2024 after the Transformers actress, 39, reportedly found evidence of cheating on the 35-year-old rapper's phone.
They then seemingly broke up for good shortly before she gave birth last March.
Broken Trust In The Romance
"She simply can't trust him – he's betrayed her too many times," said the insider. "She doesn't want that kind of chaos in her life, and she doesn't want to set that kind of toxic example for their daughter. They are great as coparents – it's when they add the other part that things spiral."
But MGK, aka Colson Baker, can't take a hint and keeps pushing Fox to reignite their love affair.
"MGK clearly hasn't let go of the idea that they could get back together," the source said. "He's constantly dropping hints, trying to remind her of their history and telling her they belong together."
Megan Fox Rejects MGK’s Flirty Advances
When Fox shared sexy pictures from a photo shoot on Instagram on March 3, MGK couldn't help but post a flirty comment – "stoked I have your phone number."
While people may think it's romantic, Fox finds it very off-putting.
"He put her through so much pain, she's not the least bit interested in going back there," said the source. "And she really doesn't appreciate feeling like she has to fend him off every time they see each other."
'He Lost Her'
Fox, who shares sons Noah, 13, Bodhi, 12, and Journey, 9, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, only "wants to spend time with him to create that sense of family for their daughter – but that is the only reason," the source added.
"He needs to accept that he's lost her and this is their new dynamic. If he doesn't, she's not going to see him at all anymore and she'll send a nanny in her place."