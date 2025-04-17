EXCLUSIVE: Megan Fox's 'Cheating' Ex Machine Gun Kelly 'Blasted Away' Any Chance of Getting Back With Stunner By Having Pop at Her Supportive Former Partner Brian Austin Green

Bratty Machine Gun Kelly shot down his chance at reconciling with beautiful baby mama Megan Fox by firing off a snippy message to her ex Brian Austin Green, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Shortly before the Jennifer's Body babe gave birth on March 27 to the daughter fathered by former fiancé MGK, Green shared a screenshot of a note from the Bloody Valentine singer.

"Stop asking when our child is gonna be born. You the FEDS," the pop punk performer wrote, adding a rat emoji.

He also snarled: "You chose the wrong one to f--- with Mr Child Actor. Go back to cereal commercials."