EXCLUSIVE: Megan Fox's 'Cheating' Ex Machine Gun Kelly 'Blasted Away' Any Chance of Getting Back With Stunner By Having Pop at Her Supportive Former Partner Brian Austin Green
Bratty Machine Gun Kelly shot down his chance at reconciling with beautiful baby mama Megan Fox by firing off a snippy message to her ex Brian Austin Green, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Shortly before the Jennifer's Body babe gave birth on March 27 to the daughter fathered by former fiancé MGK, Green shared a screenshot of a note from the Bloody Valentine singer.
"Stop asking when our child is gonna be born. You the FEDS," the pop punk performer wrote, adding a rat emoji.
He also snarled: "You chose the wrong one to f--- with Mr Child Actor. Go back to cereal commercials."
But the good-natured Beverly Hills, 90210 hunk commented with crying laughing emojis and the caption: "I didn't know 'child actor' was something bad."
Green, 51, split with 38-year-old Megan, mom of his sons Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 8 in May 2020, and one month later, she and MGK started their on-again, off-again romance.
Sources say Fox permanently kicked the 35-year-old to the curb late last year because she couldn't forgive the rocker for texting with female fans.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, sources say the musician had promised to tone down his bad boy behavior in a bid to win back his ex.
Insiders tell us Fox is willing to amicably co-parent the daughter she has with MGK – whose name has yet to be announced – but she's done with him and his temper tantrums.
Our source added Fox was "disgusted" over the way MGK spoke to her friendly ex, who has even offered to help her out with the new arrival.
Another insider told us: "He may have gone too far this time. Megan's priority right now is her kids.
"But when she's ready to think about romance again, chances are she won't be thinking about MGK."