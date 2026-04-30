D4vd Accused of Stabbing Celeste Rivas Hernandez, 14, Multiple Times Before Dismembering her Body with Chainsaw in Inflatable Kids' Pool

The L.A. County District Attorney's Office now claims Burke knew his alleged victim was underage as he continued to pursue a sexual relationship with her.

Prosecutors provided the details in a nine-page preliminary trial brief filed on Wednesday, when the singer also appeared during a 40-minute hearing.

According to the brief, Rivas Hernandez became jealous over Burke's relationship with other women after they broke up last April — and "threatened to disclose damaging information about her relationship with defendant to end his career and destroy his life."

At that time, prosecutors say, Burke was set to release his first solo album and had a multi-million dollar career at stake.