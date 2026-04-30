D4vd Accused of Stabbing Celeste Rivas Hernandez, 14, Multiple Times Before Dismembering her Body with Chainsaw in Inflatable Kids' Pool
April 30 2026, Published 8:16 a.m. ET
D4vd allegedly used a chainsaw to dismember 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez and ordered a "burn cage" from Amazon to destroy the evidence, according to chilling new court documents.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the gruesome allegations against the singer, real name David Anthony Burke, comes after he was charged with first-degree murder last week for killing the teenager, whose body was found in the trunk of his Tesla.
'He Knew She Was Underage'
The L.A. County District Attorney's Office now claims Burke knew his alleged victim was underage as he continued to pursue a sexual relationship with her.
Prosecutors provided the details in a nine-page preliminary trial brief filed on Wednesday, when the singer also appeared during a 40-minute hearing.
According to the brief, Rivas Hernandez became jealous over Burke's relationship with other women after they broke up last April — and "threatened to disclose damaging information about her relationship with defendant to end his career and destroy his life."
At that time, prosecutors say, Burke was set to release his first solo album and had a multi-million dollar career at stake.
Gruesome Death
With that allegedly on his mind, Burke sent an Uber to pick Rivas Hernandez up at her home in Lake Elsinore, California at around 8.40pm on April 23, 2025, and she was dropped off at the home he was renting in Hollywood Hills at around 10.10pm.
The brief continued: "Knowing he has to silence the victim before she ruined his music career as she had threatened, very soon after her arrival at his home, defendant stabbed the victim to death multiple times and stood by while she bled out.
"At no time did he call law enforcement... to take her to the emergency room to attempt to save her life."
Instead, Burke allegedly tried to cover up his tracks by sending a text message to Rivas Hernandez asking where she was.
Chilling Amazon Order
But following the murder, Burke allegedly drove about an hour north of his home in Los Angeles to Santa Barbara as he tried to dispose of some evidence.
Burke then arrived home the following morning on April 24, 2025 and went to a show interview.
That same day, he also allegedly ordered a shovel from the Home Depot and two days later, he stopped texting the teenager.
By May 1, prosecutors said Burke also decided to order two chainsaws, and on May 5, Amazon delivered a body bag, heavy-duty laundry bags and a blue inflatable pool to the home he was renting — allegedly making the purchases under the name "Victoria Mendez."
He then allegedly returned on May 8 and May 31 to Santa Barbara, where prosecutors said Celeste's identification was found in January 2026 in an isolated area off Highway 154.
The final part of his efforts to dispose of evidence came on July 7, when Burke ordered and had Amazon deliver a "burn cage" to his rental home under the same fake name "as part of his plan to incinerate evidence," prosecutors allege.
They go on to claim Burke "took horrifying measures to destroy and discard the victim's body."
Prosecutors wrote: "After placing her body in the blue inflatable pool to prevent her blood from spilling onto his garage floor, defendant used a chainsaw and perhaps other tools to cut off her limbs.”
"Small blue plastic fragments were found in the victim’s remains, which were collected by the LAPD's Forensic Science Division, Trace Analysis Unit."
Prosecutors said forensics was able to make a match with those plastic fragments to the inflatable pool Burke had bought weeks earlier.
They also claim that in an effort to "distance himself from the victim, he amputated her left ring and pinky fingers because her ring finger contained a tattoo of his name."
Those fingers have never been recovered.
Once Burke was done mutilating the body, prosecutors say he put Rivas Hernandez's head and torso in the cadaver bag and placed her limbs in a garbage bag, placing both in the front trunk of his Tesla.
He then allegedly lied to his friends and business associates when they started to notice a strong smell of decay around the house.
Before he left for his tour at the end of July, he parked the Tesla on the street around the corner from the house he was renting.
D4vd's defense lawyer entered not guilty pleas to all counts during his first court appearance on Monday.