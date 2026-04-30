Trump Shuts Down Wearing a Bulletproof Vest After Third Assassination Attempt — Because Prez Can't 'Handle Looking 20 Pounds Heavier'

On Thursday, April 30, Trump was asked about any potential security changes following the shooting and whether he would consider wearing the protective vest.

"I don't know if I can handle looking 20 pounds heavier," he joked as several around him at the Oval Office laughed. "These guys, they look so good, some of these guys. Some of these guys are physical specimens… I don't want to be near him. If you want to gain 20 to 25 pounds, get a vest."

The controversial politician then noted the Secret Service agent who was shot during Saturday night's shooting, but survived due to the bulletproof vest he was wearing.

Trump explained, "... The vest did an amazing job because it took a bullet close up. And he didn't even want to go to the hospital. I mean, we sent him to the hospital just in case, but he didn't want to… The vest totally protected him."