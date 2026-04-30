Trump Shuts Down Wearing a Bulletproof Vest After Third Assassination Attempt — Because Prez Can't 'Handle Looking 20 Pounds Heavier'
April 30 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Donald Trump isn't interested in wearing a bulletproof vest, RadarOnline.com can reveal, but only because he's concerned about how overweight it could make him look.
The 79-year-old's comments come less than a week after a gunman attempted to kill the president during the White House Correspondents' Dinner.
Trump's Weight Problem
On Thursday, April 30, Trump was asked about any potential security changes following the shooting and whether he would consider wearing the protective vest.
"I don't know if I can handle looking 20 pounds heavier," he joked as several around him at the Oval Office laughed. "These guys, they look so good, some of these guys. Some of these guys are physical specimens… I don't want to be near him. If you want to gain 20 to 25 pounds, get a vest."
The controversial politician then noted the Secret Service agent who was shot during Saturday night's shooting, but survived due to the bulletproof vest he was wearing.
Trump explained, "... The vest did an amazing job because it took a bullet close up. And he didn't even want to go to the hospital. I mean, we sent him to the hospital just in case, but he didn't want to… The vest totally protected him."
Another Assassination Attempt on the President
"Still a lot of power behind that shot, though. It's like getting hit by Mike Tyson," Trump continued. "... I've been asked about that. And I guess it’s something you consider. In one way, you don't like to do it because you’re giving into a bad element, and so I don't know."
Cole Allen Tomas, a 31-year-old teacher, is accused of trying to gun down guests at the dinner over the weekend, where Trump, his wife, Melania, JD Vance, and other notable figures were on hand.
Allen was officially charged with three criminal counts, including attempting to assassinate the president. He was not required to enter a plea at this time.
Despite a third assassination attempt, Trump declared he's not focused on a potential fourth attempt.
'I Don't Know How He's Alive'
"I don't think about it, and if I did, I wouldn't be doing a very good job here," he explained. Despite not wanting to look any heavier, it has apparently not stopped Trump from obsessing over his love of fast food.
In fact, earlier this year, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. admitted he's unsure how his boss is even alive with the amount of fast food he devours.
"The interesting thing about the president is that he eats really bad food, which is McDonald's, and, you know, candy and Diet Coke," RFK Jr. revealed during his appearance on the Katie Miller Podcast, hosted by Stephen Miller's wife. "He drinks Diet Coke at all times. He has the constitution of a deity. I don't know how he's alive, but he is."
Trump's knack for fast food goes into overdrive when he's on the road, according to RFK Jr.
Trump V. Weight Loss Drugs
"If you travel with him, you get this idea that he's just pumping himself full of poison all day long, and you don't know how he's walking around, much less being the most energetic person any of us has ever met..." the 72-year-old said.
Trump is so into fast food, specifically McDonald's, that on April 13, he had two bags from the fast food giant delivered to the Oval Office by a DoorDash driver.
However, even Trump knows he could stand to lose some weight.
In January 2026, Trump said that while he has not tried what he has branded "the fat drugs," including Ozempic, he admitted, "I probably should."